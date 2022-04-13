Champions League: Thierry Henry explains what works for legacy clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool
Real Madrid has marched into the semis of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has made a complete claim about Liverpool and Madrid.
Record 13-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) former champion Real Madrid marched into the semis this season. On Tuesday, it defeated defending two-time champion Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate despite suffering a 2-3 defeat during the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has made a significant claim about Los Blancos and Liverpool after this match.
According to Henry, clubs like Madrid and Liverpool are pretty aware and accustomed to how to get the job done in the UCL, as he feels it is in their DNA. Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher also noted that although clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have better squads than Los Blancos and The Reds, the formers' history does not allow them to fall back on.
"Over the last few years, two of the best teams we have seen in the Champions League, certainly Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain has so much money they don't have that history of falling back on it. Do you think that's something that does stop them and helps teams like Real Madrid or Liverpool, in the past, who haven't been one of the best teams in Europe? But, they will find a way to get to a final because of that history," reckoned Carragher while talking on CBS Sport.
Responding to him, Henry remarked, "You played at Liverpool, Man United (points at Peter Schmeichel), less now. But, the stadium, the history. It does things to you. That's why Liverpool, back in the day. When the cup comes, and the games are under the light at Anfield, the Bernabéu, they understand those moments. They will make it happen. Chelsea beat them (Real Madrid) last year, but not at the Bernabéu."