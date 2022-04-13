Champions League: Thierry Henry explains what works for legacy clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool

Real Madrid has marched into the semis of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has made a complete claim about Liverpool and Madrid.

Record 13-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) former champion Real Madrid marched into the semis this season. On Tuesday, it defeated defending two-time champion Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate despite suffering a 2-3 defeat during the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has made a significant claim about Los Blancos and Liverpool after this match.

"Over the last few years, two of the best teams we have seen in the Champions League, certainly Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain has so much money they don't have that history of falling back on it. Do you think that's something that does stop them and helps teams like Real Madrid or Liverpool, in the past, who haven't been one of the best teams in Europe? But, they will find a way to get to a final because of that history," reckoned Carragher while talking on CBS Sport.

