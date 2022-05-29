Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League Final: Jurgen Klopp asserts Liverpool will be back next year after Real Madrid defeat

    First Published May 29, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    On Saturday, Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 0-1 in the 2021-22 UCL Final. However, The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp has asserted that his side will be back to challenge next year.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was dismay for English giants Liverpool, as it succumbed to a 0-1 defeat to Spanish champion Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22. Played at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, the lone winner Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute, with Federico Valverde's assist, was enough to break the hearts of a million Reds' fans. The fans had already gone through a rough time before the kick-off, as they faced delays at entering the venue, resulting in the kick-off being postponed by 36 minutes. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was still impressed by his boys' performance and promised his side would be back to challenge for the title next year.

    Image credit: Getty

    After the final loss, Klopp told BT Sport, "Everyone in the dressing room, nobody feels it was a great season at the moment. We probably need a few minutes for that, maybe hours. We played a good game, not the perfect game. We had a lot of shots but not the clearest, only three or so where [Thibaut] Courtois made top saves. Then, we conceded a goal. Vinicius was there, and that was it."

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL - SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AS VINICIUS JUNIOR'S LONE WINNER HANDS REAL MADRID 14TH TITLE

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Klopp later said that Madrid did not put up its A-performance, as its goalkeeper Courtois made most of the saves. "When the goalkeeper is the man of the match, then something is going wrong for the other team, so we had, I think, three huge chances where Courtois made incredible saves. I would have loved to have had a few more of this calibre," he speculated.

    Image credit: Real Madrid

    "I think Madrid had one shot on target, is that right? And that was a goal. But, look, I understand 100 per cent, and I respect 100 per cent, the reason for playing football and having these kinds of competitions is to win the game, and whatever you do – as long as it's in the rules – it's allowed, and you can do it. It's magnificent," concluded Klopp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title, vs Liverpool-ayh

    Champions League Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior's lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title

    NBA National Basketball Association: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Boston incredible comeback against Miami-ayh

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Miami's incredible comeback

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?

    NBA 2022, National Basketball Associaiion: Miami Heat Jimmy Butler masterclass in numbers-krn

    NBA 2022: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's masterclass in numbers

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title, vs Liverpool-ayh

    Champions League Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior's lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title

    The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions RBA

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon