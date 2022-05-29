Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior's lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title

    Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the UCL 2021-22 final on Saturday. Vinicius Junior's sole goal turned out to be the winner, while social media erupted on its 14th title win.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22 Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title, vs Liverpool-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published May 29, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    It was a competitive performance from both sides during the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Played at the Stade de France in Paris, the latter managed to walk away with its record-extending 14th UCL title, which comes under Carlo Ancelotti. Vinicius Junior happened to be the lone goal-scorer of the game in the 59th minute, thanks to Federico Valverde's assist, which got the job done. As a result, social media erupted all across the globe, with the Los Blancos fan celebrating as usual, with things being gloomy for The Reds fans. Also, some of the anti-Liverpool supporters celebrated in their unique celebrations.

    Following Madrid's success, quite some records were scripted:

    • Mohamed Salah's six shots on target were the most (since 2003-04) for any player in a UCL final.
    • Thibaut Courtois' nine saves were the most (since 2003-04) by any keeper in a UCL final.
    • Ancelotti has become the most successful manager in the UCL, winning it on four occasions.
    • Júnior is the first South American player to be directly involved in 10-plus goals in a UCL campaign, aged 21 or under, since Lionel Messi in 2008-09.

    ALSO READ: Roman Abramovich releases goodbye statement ahead of Chelsea's Todd Boehly takeover

    Analysing the match, Liverpool was technically and tactically superior. It led 24-4 in terms of total shots, 54-46% in possession, 524-425 for accurate passes, 6-2 in corners, while it trailed 1-3 in terms of big chances. It also led 9-2 in terms of shots on target but was low-key in its defensive work.

    Following the victory, Júnior stated, "Inexplicable. I have no idea what I have done today. Now, to celebrate and have a lot of fun. We have enjoyed what we have done, getting here and winning. There is nothing better than winning with this shirt. It was a dream for me. To have scored in the final is the best thing a player can have. It's the first. I want to keep winning and making history here for a long time."

    "We're still getting what we've done sink in. This club is, without doubt, the greatest in the history of football. We always say that, and we have to repeat it. There's nothing like Real Madrid. Character, never giving up, believing right to the end. We did that today. Five Champions Leagues were impossible to imagine. But now, I have five, and hopefully, there'll be more," concluded Júnior.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA National Basketball Association: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Boston incredible comeback against Miami-ayh

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Miami's incredible comeback

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?

    NBA 2022, National Basketball Associaiion: Miami Heat Jimmy Butler masterclass in numbers-krn

    NBA 2022: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's masterclass in numbers

    NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler heroics helps Miami Heat make it 3-3 vs Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics helps Heat make it 3-3 vs Celtics

    Recent Stories

    The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions RBA

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon