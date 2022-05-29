Champions League Final: Social media erupts as Vinicius Junior's lone winner hands Real Madrid 14th title

It was a competitive performance from both sides during the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Played at the Stade de France in Paris, the latter managed to walk away with its record-extending 14th UCL title, which comes under Carlo Ancelotti. Vinicius Junior happened to be the lone goal-scorer of the game in the 59th minute, thanks to Federico Valverde's assist, which got the job done. As a result, social media erupted all across the globe, with the Los Blancos fan celebrating as usual, with things being gloomy for The Reds fans. Also, some of the anti-Liverpool supporters celebrated in their unique celebrations.

Following Madrid's success, quite some records were scripted:

Mohamed Salah's six shots on target were the most (since 2003-04) for any player in a UCL final.

Thibaut Courtois' nine saves were the most (since 2003-04) by any keeper in a UCL final.

Ancelotti has become the most successful manager in the UCL, winning it on four occasions.

Júnior is the first South American player to be directly involved in 10-plus goals in a UCL campaign, aged 21 or under, since Lionel Messi in 2008-09.

Analysing the match, Liverpool was technically and tactically superior. It led 24-4 in terms of total shots, 54-46% in possession, 524-425 for accurate passes, 6-2 in corners, while it trailed 1-3 in terms of big chances. It also led 9-2 in terms of shots on target but was low-key in its defensive work.

Following the victory, Júnior stated, "Inexplicable. I have no idea what I have done today. Now, to celebrate and have a lot of fun. We have enjoyed what we have done, getting here and winning. There is nothing better than winning with this shirt. It was a dream for me. To have scored in the final is the best thing a player can have. It's the first. I want to keep winning and making history here for a long time."

"We're still getting what we've done sink in. This club is, without doubt, the greatest in the history of football. We always say that, and we have to repeat it. There's nothing like Real Madrid. Character, never giving up, believing right to the end. We did that today. Five Champions Leagues were impossible to imagine. But now, I have five, and hopefully, there'll be more," concluded Júnior.