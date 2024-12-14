AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rain-interrupted Day 1 leaves fans disappointed after Australia make solid start

Persistent rain marred the opening day of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia, allowing only 13.2 overs of play at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rain-interrupted Day 1 leaves fans disappointed after Australia make solid start snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Persistent rain marred the opening day of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia, allowing only 13.2 overs of play at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Local hero Usman Khawaja and young debutant Nathan McSweeney displayed solid defensive technique, guiding Australia to 28 for no loss before rain brought an early end to proceedings.

Khawaja (19* off 47 balls) and McSweeney (4* off 33 balls) negotiated a disciplined Indian pace attack under overcast skies. However, Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, struggled to extract significant movement despite the humid conditions.

Bumrah, uncharacteristically subdued, returned figures of 0/8 in six overs, delivering his least threatening opening spell of the series. While he pitched the ball up occasionally, there was little swing on offer, and his lines often drifted towards the leg-side, making life easier for the Australian openers.

Siraj (0/13 in four overs) also erred in his lengths, bowling short at times, allowing Khawaja and McSweeney to leave deliveries comfortably. Debutant Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) was the pick of the bowlers, maintaining a tight off-stump channel and troubling the batters with deliveries darting in.

Rain disrupts momentum

The match saw two rain interruptions, the first after just 25 minutes of play and the second shortly after resumption. India’s bowlers appeared to be finding better rhythm, pitching fuller lengths and using angles effectively when the second rain break halted play for good.

With Brisbane’s weather forecast predicting further rain over the next four days, the Test faces the prospect of frequent interruptions. Both teams will need to adapt to the stop-start nature of the game as they look to gain an advantage in this crucial match.

Play is scheduled to resume on Sunday, weather permitting, with Australia aiming to build on their solid start and India seeking early breakthroughs.

Fans disappointed after rain spoils Day 1 of Gabba Test

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Hazlewood replaces Boland as Australia look to regain dominance at the Gabba snt

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Hazlewood replaces Boland as Australia look to regain dominance at the Gabba

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here dmn

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record dmn

AUS vs IND: Tickets for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out, creates non-Ashes record

Mohammed Shamis explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali dmn

Mohammed Shami's explosive 17-ball knock turns the tide for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali (WATCH)

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final dmn

India falls in WTC points table after defeat against Australia in Adelaide; THIS is how they can reach final

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB dmn

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains expected in several districts on Dec 16 as new low-pressure system forms in BoB

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion RBA

Naga-Sobhita at Aaliyah Kashyap's Wedding Reception: Actor's strange behavior at the party sparks discussion

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs RBA

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs

Madhav Infra Project: Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract gcw

Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon