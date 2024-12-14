AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rain-interrupted Day 1 leaves fans disappointed after Australia make solid start

Persistent rain marred the opening day of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia, allowing only 13.2 overs of play at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Persistent rain marred the opening day of the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia, allowing only 13.2 overs of play at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Local hero Usman Khawaja and young debutant Nathan McSweeney displayed solid defensive technique, guiding Australia to 28 for no loss before rain brought an early end to proceedings.

Khawaja (19* off 47 balls) and McSweeney (4* off 33 balls) negotiated a disciplined Indian pace attack under overcast skies. However, Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, struggled to extract significant movement despite the humid conditions.

Bumrah, uncharacteristically subdued, returned figures of 0/8 in six overs, delivering his least threatening opening spell of the series. While he pitched the ball up occasionally, there was little swing on offer, and his lines often drifted towards the leg-side, making life easier for the Australian openers.

Siraj (0/13 in four overs) also erred in his lengths, bowling short at times, allowing Khawaja and McSweeney to leave deliveries comfortably. Debutant Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) was the pick of the bowlers, maintaining a tight off-stump channel and troubling the batters with deliveries darting in.

Rain disrupts momentum

The match saw two rain interruptions, the first after just 25 minutes of play and the second shortly after resumption. India’s bowlers appeared to be finding better rhythm, pitching fuller lengths and using angles effectively when the second rain break halted play for good.

With Brisbane’s weather forecast predicting further rain over the next four days, the Test faces the prospect of frequent interruptions. Both teams will need to adapt to the stop-start nature of the game as they look to gain an advantage in this crucial match.

Play is scheduled to resume on Sunday, weather permitting, with Australia aiming to build on their solid start and India seeking early breakthroughs.

