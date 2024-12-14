Liverpool FC staff Christmas party at Anglican Cathedral cut short after drug paraphernalia found in toilets

Liverpool FC's staff Christmas party, held at the city's historic Anglican Cathedral, was brought to an abrupt end on Thursday night after suspected drug paraphernalia was discovered in the venue's toilets.

Liverpool FC's staff Christmas party, held at the city's historic Anglican Cathedral, was brought to an abrupt end on Thursday night after suspected drug paraphernalia was discovered in the venue's toilets. The glitzy event, attended by around 500 non-football staff, was marred by a medical emergency that triggered searches of the iconic venue.

According to reports, the searches unearthed a number of miniature re-sealable bags commonly associated with drug use. As a result, the decision was made to close the bars early and end the celebration prematurely.

The club later clarified that the medical emergency, which prompted the searches, was not related to drug use. The affected staff member was taken to the hospital and is now recovering well.

A Liverpool spokesperson said: “We do not condone or tolerate the use of illegal substances at any of our sites or events. We thank the events team at the venue for their swift action and professional response to the medical emergency, which was unrelated. The member of staff is recovering well.”

The party, held at the Anglican Cathedral—Britain’s largest religious building and the fifth-largest cathedral in the world—was meant to be a lavish thank-you to the club’s non-football staff for their contributions throughout the year. The venue, which celebrated its centenary in 2024, had been illuminated in red light, with Liverpool’s badge projected onto its chapel windows. Live bands had been booked for the evening, but at least one performance was cut short due to the incident.

Despite the early closure, some staff members reportedly sought out alternative venues to continue their celebrations.

The cancellation of the event was a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a highlight of the festive season for Liverpool’s staff. The players and manager Arne Slot were not in attendance, having spent the earlier part of Thursday visiting young patients at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for their annual Christmas visit.

Liverpool FC has had much to celebrate this year, with Slot’s team enjoying a stellar start to the season. The Reds sit atop both the Premier League and the Champions League standings following Jurgen Klopp’s departure in the summer.

The club will return to action on Saturday, hosting Fulham at Anfield in their bid to maintain their impressive form.

