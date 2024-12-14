Who is Li Tie, former Everton star jailed for 20 years in China over 12 million pound bribe scandal?

Former Premier League midfielder Li Tie, who played for Everton between 2002 and 2006, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption charges related to bribery and match-fixing.

Former Premier League midfielder Li Tie, who played for Everton between 2002 and 2006, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption charges related to bribery and match-fixing. The 47-year-old, who was once a standout player for the Chinese national team, confessed to accepting bribes worth over 12 million pounds between 2015 and 2021. His actions, including fixing matches and influencing player selections, have sparked outrage in the sport, coming amid a broader crackdown on corruption in Chinese football.

Li, who was a key figure in China's 2002 World Cup campaign—their only appearance at the tournament—transitioned to coaching after retiring in 2011. He became the manager of Hebei China Fortune in 2015 and later served as head coach of the Chinese national team. His tenure as national team coach ended in 2021, and it was during this period that Li is reported to have taken bribes to favor certain players and manipulate match outcomes.

According to Chinese state media, Li accepted the bribes, which exceeded 16 million dollars (12.7 million pounds), in exchange for fixing games and giving preferential treatment to certain players. This behavior, the court noted, occurred over several years and continued during his time in charge of the national team.

In a public apology aired earlier this year, Li admitted to his wrongdoings and expressed regret for his involvement in the scandal. "I’m very sorry," he said. "I should have kept my head down and followed the right path. There were certain things that at the time were common practices in football."

Li's case follows a series of high-profile corruption investigations in Chinese football. Earlier this year, Chen Xuyuan, the former head of the Chinese Football Association, was sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes. The country’s authorities have made significant efforts to combat corruption within the sport, with more than a dozen coaches and players under investigation.

Li's career began in his native China with Liaoning, and he earned a move to the Premier League after impressive performances in the 2002 World Cup. He joined Everton on loan, making 33 appearances in his first season as the club finished seventh in the Premier League under David Moyes. His subsequent years at Everton were marred by injuries, which limited his playing time, and he moved to Sheffield United in 2006. However, injuries continued to plague his career, and he returned to China in 2008 after just a single appearance for the Blades.

Li's conviction marks a dark chapter in Chinese football, where corruption has plagued the sport for years. His sentencing to 20 years in prison serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in the sport's culture of bribery and match-fixing.

