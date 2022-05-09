Crowning moment for Alcaraz: 'King' Nadal applauds teenager's Madrid Open win

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has impressed 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal after becoming the youngest champion in Madrid Open history on Sunday.

He is being pegged as the next Rafael Nadal. And 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress. The Spanish teenage sensation created history by becoming the youngest champion at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday after dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

Alcaraz, who defeated Rafael Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic in his previous two matches, swept aside the German second seed 6-3 6-1. It is the Spaniard's fourth title of the year and Alcaraz's childhood hero Nadal is impressed with his historic win.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-time Grand Slam winner said, "Congratulations Charles!!!!! What a great tournament. Big win!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆" With his 61-minute victory at the Caja Magica, Alcaraz also became the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

Just 12 months ago, Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 in the ATP Rankings when he made his debut in the Spanish capital. However, after soaring to five tour-level titles since, the 19-year-old will climb to a career-high No. 6 in the rankings on Monday.

"This tournament is special for me because it's a tournament I came and watched when I was seven or eight," the Madrid Open 2022 champion said.

