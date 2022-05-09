Real Madrid lauds 'great Madridista' Alcaraz for creating history at La Caja Magica

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz created history on Sunday by becoming the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season. Also read: Alcaraz pegged as French Open favourite

The 19-year-old, who defeated 'hero' Rafael Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, earlier this week en route to the finals at La Caja Magica, overpowered the German to clinch a seventh straight Top 10 win and tour-leading fourth title of the year.

With his 61-minute victory, the Spaniard is the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

Alcaraz, who is a fan of the La Liga champions Real Madrid, soon received a congratulatory message from his favourite club. The Los Blancos, who bagged their 35th league title and eyeing a Champions League triumph against Liverpool on May 28, took to Twitter to wish the 'great Madridista'. Also read: Alcaraz celebrates Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title win with 'hero' Nadal

"Congratulations, @alcarazcarlos03, on your brilliant win at @MutuaMadridOpen. We are proud that a great Madridista like you continues to make history," the club tweeted.

