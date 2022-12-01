Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    WWE: Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning Unsiputed WWE Universal Champion. As for his plans for WrestleMania 39, he could pull off a double duty on both nights.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning champion so far. Also, it looks likely to be the case, as he is tipped to retain the championship until WrestleMania 39, scheduled to take place at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. While plans are being drawn for his opponent, as he will be defending the title, reports suggest that there is a possibility that he could be put into double duty, i.e. he could be wrestling on both nights. While nothing concrete has been decided about his opponent, fans expect to see his highly-awaited clash with legendary WWE Hall of Famer, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    According to Xero News, Reigns could work on both nights by putting both titles on the line in separate instances. After winning the WWE Championship whilst being the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 this year, he has held on to it and defended both the title as the Undisputed Universal Championship so far.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    While Reigns would enter WM 39 as the Undisputed Universal Champion, marking a year of his historic reign, WWE may have plans to disintegrate the championships from one and return to their respective shows, i.e. RAW and SmackDown, and have one champion per title. Nevertheless, the media outlet reports that the planning is in the initial stages and could change anytime.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    While the upcoming road to WM would be one of the most interesting ones, one of the opponents planned to face Reigns could be the reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory. The two have already come face-to-face on numerous occasions this year, including a failed attempt to cash in his then-Money in the Bank contract during WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

    ALSO READ: Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

    "Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns, it's gotta be someone that is going to beat Reigns and not just by some luck, and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe-to-toe with Reigns," Theory told CityNews Ottawa.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs FCG preview: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights

    football Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia snt

    Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia

    football Szczesny is Ochoa of Qatar World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina snt

    Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

    football No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 clash irks fans ask why hes on for Saudi Arabia mexico tie snt

    No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina World Cup 2022 clash irks fans; ask why he's on for Saudi Arabia tie

    football Meme fest explodes after Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina snt

    Meme fest explodes after Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina

    Recent Stories

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is - adt

    Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is

    IPEV - A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    IPEV – A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

    On AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea, Delhi court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate AJR

    On AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea, Delhi court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom video go VIRAL-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom video go VIRAL-WATCH

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Has an impressive Bruno Fernandes drawn Real Madrid eyeballs?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Has an impressive Bruno Fernandes drawn Real Madrid's eyeballs?

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon