WWE: Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?
WWE: Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning Unsiputed WWE Universal Champion. As for his plans for WrestleMania 39, he could pull off a double duty on both nights.
Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning champion so far. Also, it looks likely to be the case, as he is tipped to retain the championship until WrestleMania 39, scheduled to take place at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. While plans are being drawn for his opponent, as he will be defending the title, reports suggest that there is a possibility that he could be put into double duty, i.e. he could be wrestling on both nights. While nothing concrete has been decided about his opponent, fans expect to see his highly-awaited clash with legendary WWE Hall of Famer, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson.
According to Xero News, Reigns could work on both nights by putting both titles on the line in separate instances. After winning the WWE Championship whilst being the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 this year, he has held on to it and defended both the title as the Undisputed Universal Championship so far.
While Reigns would enter WM 39 as the Undisputed Universal Champion, marking a year of his historic reign, WWE may have plans to disintegrate the championships from one and return to their respective shows, i.e. RAW and SmackDown, and have one champion per title. Nevertheless, the media outlet reports that the planning is in the initial stages and could change anytime.
While the upcoming road to WM would be one of the most interesting ones, one of the opponents planned to face Reigns could be the reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory. The two have already come face-to-face on numerous occasions this year, including a failed attempt to cash in his then-Money in the Bank contract during WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.
"Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns, it's gotta be someone that is going to beat Reigns and not just by some luck, and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe-to-toe with Reigns," Theory told CityNews Ottawa.