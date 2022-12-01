WWE: Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?

WWE: Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning Unsiputed WWE Universal Champion. As for his plans for WrestleMania 39, he could pull off a double duty on both nights.

Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remains the longest-reigning champion so far. Also, it looks likely to be the case, as he is tipped to retain the championship until WrestleMania 39, scheduled to take place at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. While plans are being drawn for his opponent, as he will be defending the title, reports suggest that there is a possibility that he could be put into double duty, i.e. he could be wrestling on both nights. While nothing concrete has been decided about his opponent, fans expect to see his highly-awaited clash with legendary WWE Hall of Famer, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson.

According to Xero News, Reigns could work on both nights by putting both titles on the line in separate instances. After winning the WWE Championship whilst being the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 this year, he has held on to it and defended both the title as the Undisputed Universal Championship so far. ALSO READ: WWE - Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?

While Reigns would enter WM 39 as the Undisputed Universal Champion, marking a year of his historic reign, WWE may have plans to disintegrate the championships from one and return to their respective shows, i.e. RAW and SmackDown, and have one champion per title. Nevertheless, the media outlet reports that the planning is in the initial stages and could change anytime.

