    WWE: Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?

    WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin stunned the fans by wrestling in a match at WrestleMania 38. However, he could wrestle in another match in the future, and here’s when it could happen.

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was retired from professional wrestling for nearly a couple of decades before making his one-off in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where he defeated Kevin Owens at the AT&T Stadium in the former’s hometown of Texas. Consequently, it left fans wondering if the Texas Rattlesnake would return for more special matches in the future. While it seemed unlikely after this WrestleMania, things look somewhat different now. Although former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon managed to bring him out of retirement for a match, it seems like the current WWE CEO and Creative Head Triple-H is also planning on doing the same.

    According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks have already been held between the two parties for another possible match. The same is being discussed for the next WrestleMania, to be held at the SoFi Stadium in California. The discussions happen to be at the initial stage, described as “smoke to the fire.”

    ALSO READ: Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

    The World Wrestling Entertainment officials have so far been tight-lipped about the matter, which is being discussed internally. Austin is tipped to work on a feud with another young talent, like Austin Theory or Baron Corbin. At the same time, it is also being considered that it could be against a returning superstar, like Brock Lesnar, John Cena or even CM Punk.

    With WrestleMania 39 also being a two-night event, it could be possible that Austin headlines one night. The other night could see the Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns square off against a returning fellow Hall of Famer, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). As for now, both parties are “far apart on terms” to sign the contract for the match, but Austin has already hit the gym to keep himself fit.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    As far as Punk’s scenario is concerned, he needs to be released from his contract by his current employer, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). At the same time, he has not wrestled in a couple of months following his harsh words during a press conference and backstage brawl during an AEW pay-per-view (PPV) event. While the WWE creative team is not keen on having Punk back, the final call would be made by the WWE higher-ups, which would purely be based on the business perspective, given that he brings a lot to the table for WWE.

