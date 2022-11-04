Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Vince McMahon retired as the WWE Chairman two months back, with Triple-H taking over the creative duties. While reports have suggested that the former could return, here’s the truth.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Vince McMahon was a pioneer in shaping the pro-wrestling industry as we see it today, as he created a revolution and made World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the global leader in the sport. In September, he decided to step away as the WWE Chairman and retired from the industry amidst news of him bribing a woman who was a victim of sexual misconduct in the company. While Triple-H has taken over as the company’s Creative Head, he has done a great job, as the ratings keep scaling each week. However, recent reports suggested that McMahon could return to the company. But what is the truth to it?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    According to Fightful, McMahon has no plans to return to the company, as it is faring well enough under Hunter, and he is entirely done and dusted with WWE. McMahon’s daughter and Hunter’s wife, Stephanie, is the company’s new Chairwoman and will continue to do so, besides being the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Image credit: Getty

    At the same time, Hunter is also the Chief Content Officer. Many fans took McMahon’s retirement on a light note and felt it was nothing more than a publicity stunt by him. “Vince McMahon was ‘done, done,’ and would not be returning to the roles taken over by Triple H and several others. Beyond that, another WWE higher-up said that the morale in WWE over the last few months has been the highest they’ve seen in over a decade since they’ve been around,” noted Fightful Select.

    Image credit: Getty

    While McMahon certainly won’t be resuming his duties in the back office anytime soon, there is no report on clarity either on his potential appearance as on-screen talent. Some reports suggested that the new leadership team of WWE was considering having him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.

    ALSO READ: WWE - These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

    Image credit: Getty

    “Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. An acknowledgement of his contributions remains an active discussion among the creative team. Vince will not wrestle, but having an invitation to WrestleMania could be possible,” Fightful added. His last fight happened at WrestleMania this year against Pat McAffee, which the former boss won, thanks to assistance from Mr Money in the Bank  Austin Theory, before Stone Cold Steve Austin crashed the party, hitting McMahon with a ‘Stunner’.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, new zealand vs ireland: Kane Williamson 61 ensures against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson's 61 against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds

    Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in-ayh

    Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn-ayh

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    Recent Stories

    To lower air pollution, 50% Delhi govt staff told to work from home; check the latest order - adt

    To lower air pollution, 50% Delhi govt staff told to work from home; check the latest order

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song 'Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani' goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song 'Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani' goes viral

    Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate AJR

    Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

    football barcelona Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted snt

    Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon