Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

Vince McMahon retired as the WWE Chairman two months back, with Triple-H taking over the creative duties. While reports have suggested that the former could return, here’s the truth.

Vince McMahon was a pioneer in shaping the pro-wrestling industry as we see it today, as he created a revolution and made World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the global leader in the sport. In September, he decided to step away as the WWE Chairman and retired from the industry amidst news of him bribing a woman who was a victim of sexual misconduct in the company. While Triple-H has taken over as the company’s Creative Head, he has done a great job, as the ratings keep scaling each week. However, recent reports suggested that McMahon could return to the company. But what is the truth to it?

According to Fightful, McMahon has no plans to return to the company, as it is faring well enough under Hunter, and he is entirely done and dusted with WWE. McMahon’s daughter and Hunter’s wife, Stephanie, is the company’s new Chairwoman and will continue to do so, besides being the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. ALSO READ: WWE - Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

At the same time, Hunter is also the Chief Content Officer. Many fans took McMahon’s retirement on a light note and felt it was nothing more than a publicity stunt by him. “Vince McMahon was ‘done, done,’ and would not be returning to the roles taken over by Triple H and several others. Beyond that, another WWE higher-up said that the morale in WWE over the last few months has been the highest they’ve seen in over a decade since they’ve been around,” noted Fightful Select.

While McMahon certainly won’t be resuming his duties in the back office anytime soon, there is no report on clarity either on his potential appearance as on-screen talent. Some reports suggested that the new leadership team of WWE was considering having him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. ALSO READ: WWE - These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

