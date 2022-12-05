WWE: Why Becky Lynch's 'depressing' post-credits scene was cut from Marvel's Eternals?

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had nearly stepped foot into the MCU and looked set to kick off her MCU career with Eternals. Unfortunately, her post-credits scene for the film had to be edited out, and here's why.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Becky Lynch has risen to greater heights ever since she made her main roster debut in 2016. She is already the company's six-time women's champion and was also the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. Consequently, she is currently one of the top female stars of the promotion. She has also ventured into the movie industry, acting in The Marine 6: Close Quarters and lending her voice to Rumble. Reports tell that she was close to making a massive leap in the movie industry and that too in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the movie Eternals.

As per Fightful Select, Becky had reportedly filmed a post-credit scene in Eternals. The details of her character have yet to be revealed. However, it was said that she was supposed to be a big part of the franchise in the future. Unfortunately, the filmmaker decided to scrap the plans for her for now. ALSO READ: WWE - Will Roman Reigns pull off double duty at WrestleMania 39?

Thus, Becky's part was edited out from the final cut. Also, a source with enough knowledge about the situation described her post-credits scene as "too depressing". However, the hierarchy was impressed by her portrayal and was looking to use her in future Eternals movies. Regardless, she is now showing off her acting skills on the NBC series Young Rock, where she plays the singer Cyndi Lauper.

Becky's casting for Young Rock was announced by Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock in WWE) on social media, as he said, "Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast. Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper." ALSO READ: WWE - Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?

"I was right there for Becky's audition, and we were all very impressed at her high-level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it. CAN'T WAIT for you guys to see Becky's acting debut!!!" added Johnson.

