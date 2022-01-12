  • Facebook
    Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgoain appointed DSP by Assam Government

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
    Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics in boxing. The Assam Government has rewarded her. She has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

    Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain had a credible outing in the Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the 69kg category. As a result, the 24-year-old from Assam was honoured by her state government. On Wednesday, she was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Assam Government.

    The three star badges of DSP were placed on her shoulders of the uniform by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (Director General of Police, Assam) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam Chief Minister). Also, during the function being held at the state headquarters of Janata Bhawan, Lovlina was handed over the appointment letter of the same.

    ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra, Manpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain among athletes to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

    With age on her side, Sarma stated that Lovlina would be claiming the top spot of the Assam Police Service in the coming years. He also admitted that winning the Olympic bronze happens to be the proudest moment of the state to date. Sarma also declared that she would be given ₹1 lakh extra for her boxing training, besides her monthly salary. On the other hand, Sarma communicated that if Lovlina struggled to train in Patiala, an international-level coach would be arranged for her in Guwahati.

    "It feels good to have a real job. Now, I can serve the country while working in Assam Police. But, my main focus is sports and winning the medal. I will focus on training and won't join the duty until I retire from boxing. I will join post boxing," Lovlina told ANI after being appointed the DSP.

