Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgoain appointed DSP by Assam Government

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain had a credible outing in the Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in the 69kg category. As a result, the 24-year-old from Assam was honoured by her state government. On Wednesday, she was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Assam Government.

The three star badges of DSP were placed on her shoulders of the uniform by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (Director General of Police, Assam) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam Chief Minister). Also, during the function being held at the state headquarters of Janata Bhawan, Lovlina was handed over the appointment letter of the same.

With age on her side, Sarma stated that Lovlina would be claiming the top spot of the Assam Police Service in the coming years. He also admitted that winning the Olympic bronze happens to be the proudest moment of the state to date. Sarma also declared that she would be given ₹1 lakh extra for her boxing training, besides her monthly salary. On the other hand, Sarma communicated that if Lovlina struggled to train in Patiala, an international-level coach would be arranged for her in Guwahati.