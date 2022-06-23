Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    After being linked with the forward for a while, NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers have acquired Jerami Grant in a trade from Detroit.

    Portland, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:26 PM IST

    The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Jerami Grant for a 2025 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick. Before moving to Detroit Pistons, Grant essentially played a ‘3&D’ role for the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. With the mixed results for the team, Grant expanded his game after moving to Detroit. In his two-season stint with the Pistons, Grant averaged 20.9 points per game, with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. The Blazers will likely ask Grant to do less than he does for the Pistons. However, he’ll have a more prominent offensive role than in Oklahoma City and Denver. The trade was reported by reliable NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, according to whom the Blazers wanted to acquire Grant for over a year.

    Following the trade, Wojranowski said, “The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant for a protected 2025 first-round pick and additional draft assets, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The Blazers have been pursuing Grant to pair with All-NBA guard Damian Lillard for over a year and now land him and absorb his $21 million salaries using a trade exception, sources said.”

    “The Milwaukee Bucks’ pick is protected one through four. The deal also includes Detroit acquiring Portland’s No. 36 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft for the Blazers at No. 46 and a 2025 second-round pick that Detroit had owed Portland, sources said. The Pistons also get a 2026 second-round pick from the Blazers, which will be the most favourable between Portland’s and the New Orleans Pelicans.” added Wojranowski.

    “The deal delivers the Pistons $43 million in salary-cap space for free agency and gives them the fifth and 36th picks in Thursday’s Draft. New Blazers GM Joe Cronin has overhauled the Blazers roster and now moves toward making his first draft pick at No. 7 on Thursday night. Grant, 28, is eligible to sign a four-year, $112 million extension beginning in December. He’s entering the final year of his contract,” Wojranowski concluded.

