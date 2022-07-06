Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Free-Agency: The best free-agent signings of the last four years

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Here are the best NBA free-agency signings from each free agency in the last four years.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    With the 2022 NBA Free Agency ongoing, Here’s looking at the best free-agent signing from the last four years.

    Demar Derozan (2021): A lot of eyebrows when the Chicago Bulls acquired unrestricted free-agent Demar Derozan in a sign and trade from the San Antonio Spurs. The team gave up important rotation player Thaddeus Young and two first-round picks. Chicago fans got more than they expected from Derozan, as he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game while leading the Bulls to their first playoff appearance in five years. For his performance, Derozan finished in the top 10 for Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting and was part of the all-star and all-NBA teams. 

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Brandon Ingram (2020): Brandon Ingram re-signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020. Coming off his then career year, Ingram was expected to lead his franchise to the post-season shortly, and he’s done just that. Despite co-star Zion Williamson missing the entire season, Ingram put the franchise on his back as he led the Pelicans to their first Playoffs game in four years and put up a strong showing in a six-game against the number one seeded Phoenix Suns this season.

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed

    Image credit: NBA

    Jimmy Butler (2019): Not many would’ve predicted Jimmy Butler being the best signing of a free-agency class, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard. However, he’s done something none of these free agents could: lead his team to the NBA Finals.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Nikola Jokic (2018): When Nikola Jokic signed a five-year maximum contract for the Denver Nuggets, who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013, many saw it as a risk taken by the team. Jokic has repaid the faith shown in him as the Serbian has led his team to a playoff appearance every season, including the franchise-best Western Conference Finals in 2020. Individually, Jokic has won the Most Valuable Awards for 2021 and 2022. Recently, Jokic signed the most expensive contract in NBA history when he extended his contract.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic survives Sinner scare to seal semifinal berth; fans relieved snt

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Toilet break, mirror pep talk' fueled Djokovic comeback against Sinner

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy-ayh

    Tyrell Malacia is Manchester United's first 2022-23 season signing; supporters happy

    tennis Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury snt

    Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy against India, social media reacts-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow ton hands England 7-wicket win to retain Pataudi Trophy

    Recent Stories

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    I don't like injustice - David Warner wife Candice slams captaincy ban on husband-krn

    'I don't like injustice' - David Warner's wife Candice slams captaincy ban on husband

    Agnipath scheme: IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications; closes registration snt

    Agnipath scheme: IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications; closes registration

    At times, we are shocked by the aggression in his eyes - Mohammed Siraj brother Ismail-krn

    'At times, we are shocked by the aggression in his eyes' - Mohammed Siraj's brother Ismail

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic survives Sinner scare to seal semifinal berth; fans relieved snt

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Toilet break, mirror pep talk' fueled Djokovic comeback against Sinner

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon