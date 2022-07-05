Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed

    According to Yahoo’s NBA insider Chris Haynes, a trade framework around Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook is being discussed by the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    There is “Palpable Optimism” surrounding trade that would see Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving switch teams, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes. Both Westbrook and Irving are on one-year contracts after picking up their player options. Though the more expensive player, Westbrook is seen as the less desirable player in a trade framework, and the Los Angeles Lakers would need to attach first-round picks along with Westbrook to trade for Irving. Westbrook had one of his worst seasons in his first season in LA and didn’t seem to fit too well alongside LeBron James. On the other hand, Irving already has experience of faring well with James, as the duo won a championship in 2016 [in Cleavland]. Irving has seemingly been a locker-room problem for the Brooklyn Nets and with Kevin Durant also requesting a trade, his time in Brooklyn is probably over.

    In his recent piece, Insider Chris Haynes reported, “The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving. There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this off-season, but there remain a few hurdles.”

    ALSO READ: NBA Free-Agency 2022 - The best signings so far

    “Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets, and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris. Instead, they are seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement,” added Haynes.

    “The Nets are not expected to be rushed into a deal and will continue conversing the complex specifics with the Lakers on an Irving-Westbrook swap. Brooklyn is also listening to proposals from nearly half of the league attempting to make a play on Kevin Durant, who requested a trade at the start of free agency,” Haynes concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win against India; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free-krn

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant 50s hand England a target of 378 against India; fans react-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

    football Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Man United; fans laud Erik ten Hag snt

    Christian Eriksen 'verbally agrees' to join Manchester United; fans laud Erik ten Hag

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing snt

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League ambition could see Cristiano Ronaldo take large pay cut to secure Manchester United exit snt

    Champions League ambition could see Ronaldo take large pay cut to secure Man United exit

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win against India; social media concerned-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    Udaipur Amravati killings NIA chief meets HM Amit Shah; briefs about probe snt

    Udaipur, Amravati killings: NIA chief meets HM Amit Shah; briefs about probe

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free-krn

    Barcelona signs former AC Milan star Frank Kessie for free

    International Bikini Day 2022 History Significance Date Interesting Facts drb

    International Bikini Day 2022: History, significance, facts that one must know about this swimwear

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon