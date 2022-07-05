NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade being discussed

There is “Palpable Optimism” surrounding trade that would see Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving switch teams, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes. Both Westbrook and Irving are on one-year contracts after picking up their player options. Though the more expensive player, Westbrook is seen as the less desirable player in a trade framework, and the Los Angeles Lakers would need to attach first-round picks along with Westbrook to trade for Irving. Westbrook had one of his worst seasons in his first season in LA and didn’t seem to fit too well alongside LeBron James. On the other hand, Irving already has experience of faring well with James, as the duo won a championship in 2016 [in Cleavland]. Irving has seemingly been a locker-room problem for the Brooklyn Nets and with Kevin Durant also requesting a trade, his time in Brooklyn is probably over.

In his recent piece, Insider Chris Haynes reported, “The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving. There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this off-season, but there remain a few hurdles.”

“Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets, and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris. Instead, they are seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement,” added Haynes.

“The Nets are not expected to be rushed into a deal and will continue conversing the complex specifics with the Lakers on an Irving-Westbrook swap. Brooklyn is also listening to proposals from nearly half of the league attempting to make a play on Kevin Durant, who requested a trade at the start of free agency,” Haynes concluded.