The 19th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The IPL has often been considered a platform for young talents and uncapped players to showcase their skills. However, the veteran players, especially those 35 or above, who have played a pivotal role in the success of the league, continue to steal the spotlight with their performance, experience, and leadership.

On that note, let’s take a look at eight veteran Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season.