The 19th season of the Indian Premier League will kick off on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first phase of the IPL has 20 matches, and the remaining fixtures will be announced soon.

Over the years, the IPL has produced several talented players who have gone on to become the stars of Indian cricket, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and others. The IPL 2026 is set to introduce a new crop of uncapped talents ready to make their mark.

On that note, let’s take a look at seven uncapped Indian players who are expected to make their mark in the upcoming IPL season.