Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a knee injury, dealing a major blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders. With their pace attack significantly weakened, the KKR management is conducting trials with several domestic pacers, including Navdeep Saini and Simarjeet Singh, to find a suitable replacement.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders received a major blow as their pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the season due to a knee injury. Harshit sustained an injury to his knee during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in February this year, and later, he was ruled out of the tournament.

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Thereafter, the Delhi pacer underwent surgery and attended the BCCI Naman Awards with crutches. The uncertainty over Harshit Rana’s participation in the tournament loomed after knee surgery before it was confirmed that the right-arm pacer r would be ruled out of the IPL 2026 season.

With Mustafizur Rahman released from the squad during the heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh, and Harshit Rana also unavailable, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ pace bowling attack faces a significant challenge, as Matheesha Pathirana is the only reliable fast-bowler left to spearhead the attack.

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KKR in Search of Harshit Rana’s Replacement

After Harshit Rana was ruled out of the IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management has been in the hunt for a suitable replacement to strengthen their pace attack, exploring both experienced domestic pacers and uncapped talents to fill the void left by the injured seamer.

According to the report by RevsSportz, the KKR coaching staff, including the head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and mentor Dwayne Bravo, conducted the trials of several domestic fast bowlers, such as Simarjeet Singh, KM Asif, Sandeep Warrier, and Navdeep Saini at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

All four players have prior experience of playing in IPL, with Navdeep having played in the league and international cricket, while others have impressed in domestic T20 tournaments, making them viable options for KKR to replace Harshit Rana in the 2026 season.

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With the Kolkata Knight Riders’ pace attack weakened, with Matheesha Pathirana, whose availability for the first half of the tournament is uncertain as he has yet to obtain NOC for the participation, remaining the only frontline bowler, forcing KKR to depend on untested domestic pacers to fill the void left by Harshit Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

Did KKR Finalise Harshit Rana’s Replacement?

With a week left for the IPL 2026 to commence, the Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to identify Harshit Rana’s replacement. Speaking at the press conference, alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane, mentor Dwayne Bravo, and assistant coach Shane Watson, Abhishek Nayar stated that the leadership group is evaluating who can step into Rana’s shoes.

"Firstly, it’s a big blow because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last few seasons. All these years, he has grown into a good cricketer. We’ll always miss Harshit Rana, and it’s not easy to replace him," the KKR head coach told the reporters.

“Having said that, we have looked at a few bowlers over the past few days. We are trying to evaluate, with the help of our leadership group, who fits in and who can play that role to the best of their abilities. So we are still evaluating that and have yet to make that decision. But hopefully, we can identify who can make a difference," he added.

Harshit Rana has been an integral part of the KKR’s setup over the last few seasons, having played a crucial role in the team’s third IPL triumph in 2025, ending their 10-year title drought. Across four seasons for the KKR, Harshit has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 25.72 and an economy rate of 9.51 in 34 matches.

It remains to be seen whether KKR can find a replacement in time or rely on Matheesha Pathirana and untested pacers.

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