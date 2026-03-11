The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday officially announced the fixtures for the first phase of the 2026 season, which will take place on March 28. A total of 20 matches will be placed in the first phase, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener.

The IPL will announce the fixtures for the remainder of the season after the dates for the elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) this week. The first phase will run from March 28 to April 12, covering key fixtures across major venues and setting the tone for an exciting start to IPL 2026.

On that note, let’s take a look at six key fixtures to keep an eye on in the opening phase of the IPL 2026.