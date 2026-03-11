RCB vs SRH to RR vs CSK: Top 6 Matches to Watch Out for In The First Phase of IPL 2026
The IPL 2026 first phase kicks off on March 28, running until April 12 with 20 matches. Defending champions RCB face SRH in the opener, while key high-stakes clashes include RCB vs CSK and MI vs RCB, promising a thrilling start to the season.
The IPL 2026 to Begin with First Phase
The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday officially announced the fixtures for the first phase of the 2026 season, which will take place on March 28. A total of 20 matches will be placed in the first phase, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener.
The IPL will announce the fixtures for the remainder of the season after the dates for the elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) this week. The first phase will run from March 28 to April 12, covering key fixtures across major venues and setting the tone for an exciting start to IPL 2026.
On that note, let’s take a look at six key fixtures to keep an eye on in the opening phase of the IPL 2026.
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad (March 28)
The opening match of the 19th IPL season holds a lot of significance as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the tournament as the defending champions after having won the coveted trophy in 2025. Additionally, RCB will return to play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after it was cleared to host five IPL matches again following a temporary suspension due to a deadly stampede last year.
The match between RCB and SRH will be a repeat of the 2016 IPL final, as it was at the same venue where Hyderabad edged out Bengaluru by 8 runs to clinch their maiden IPL title, adding historical significance to the season opener. Also, Virat Kohli, who has limited appearances to playing ODI cricket after retiring from Tests and T20Is, is set to make a high-profile return to the IPL.
2. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (March 29)
The second match of the IPL 2026 is expected to be a blockbuster clash as two of the most successful franchises face off. The five-time champions, MI, will look to kick off their start on a dominant note after a mixed 2025 season, while three-time winner KKR will aim to regain its winning momentum after a disappointing 2025 campaign.
With the Mumbai Indians having a dominant record against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, winning 9 out of 11 matches, and KKR reinforced their squad by adding Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert, the clash promises an exciting contest with both teams fielding strengthened squads.
3. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (March 30)
The 2008 winner Rajasthan Royal and the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, will take on each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will see the return of CSK stalwart MS Dhoni to the action after a year, while Rajasthan Royals will begin their title quest under the captaincy of Riyan Parag.
Ahead of the IPL 2026, the RR and CSK were involved in a blockbuster trade, with Sanju Samson moving to CSK and Ravindra Jadeja returning to RR, adding extra excitement to this high-profile clash. Jadeja will play his first match for the Rajasthan Royals since 2009, adding experience, while Samson strengthens CSK’s batting.
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (April 5)
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness the much-anticipated and high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, featuring star-studded line-ups and key veterans in action. RCB and CSK have been fierce rivalries in the history of IPL, having faced off 35 times, with Chennai leading 21-13 in head-to-head record.
The match will be more of a Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni showdown, with both captains looking to assert dominance and set the tone for the mid-phase of the IPL 2026. The match between Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to draw a large crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, promising a thrilling atmosphere and high-stakes cricket for fans.
5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals (April 10)
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will repeat the IPL 2024 Eliminator, where RR defeated RCB to qualify for the Qualifier 2. The match will take place at The Royals’ secondary home ground, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The rivalry between Rajasthan and Bengaluru hasn’t gained as much attention as other high-profile clashes, despite the head-to-head record showing RCB leading 17-14 over RR.
In the last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won both matches against the Rajasthan Royals in the league phase, but the Royals’ victory in the 2024 Eliminator gives this matchup an added edge, making it a must-watch early-season contest.
6. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 12)
The first phase of the IPL 2026 will conclude with another blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB and MI have been one of the greatest rivals in the history of IPL, having faced off 34 times, with Bengaluru leading 19-14 in head-to-head record.
More than a clash between two teams, it will be a battle between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, adding extra star power to the contest. The match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is expected to draw a massive crowd, given their star-studded line-up and intense rivalry, promising a thrilling finale to the first phase of IPL 2026.
