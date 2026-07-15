The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced a 34-member Indian junior contingent for the 3rd Asian Pickleball Juniors. The team, representing 9 states, will compete across U-12, U-14, U-16, and U-18 age categories.

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced a 34-member Indian junior contingent that will represent India at the third Asian Pickleball Juniors, organised by the Asia Federation of Pickleball (AFP). The prestigious continental championship is part of AFP's flagship Asia Pickleball Junior Open ecosystem, bringing together the finest young pickleball talent from across Asia, according to a press release.

The Indian contingent comprises Shreyas Rajaram, Parth Vijayvargiya, Aarna Chugh, Shlok Bayes, Aarish Aga Choubey, Sahaj Agrawal, Kushi Pawan Reddy, Nischay Pawan Reddy, Likitha Reddy Kolli, Keerthi Y. S., Hithvik Y. S., Jigar Vishwakarma, Ibrahim Poonawala, Aadya Vinod, Sarrah Hakim, Shreshta Manohar, Angel Khokhar, Aryan Deshpande, Hridik Goyal, Aaradhya Satpute, Anjali Pol, Aarav Surve, Arnav Khamkar, Stuti, Kavya Nandardhane, Jay Agrawal, Aditi, Aaron Ernest Ellis, Tejas Nagpal, Hridhan Goenka, Atharv Pandey, Saaish Arora, Shaunac Arora, and Suyash Bhamboria, who will compete across the Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 categories.

Diverse Contingent Reflects Sport's Growth

Representing states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh, the contingent reflects the rapid growth of junior pickleball across India and AIPA's continued investment in identifying and nurturing the country's brightest young talent.

Valuable International Exposure

The tournament offers Indian juniors a valuable opportunity to compete against the best young players from across Asia, gain exposure to diverse playing styles, and become part of AFP's structured junior ranking and development pathway. Participation at this premier continental event also strengthens India's presence in the international pickleball ecosystem while creating opportunities for athletes to progress towards future global competitions, including the Pickleball World Championships (Junior/Collegiate).

Skechers India Supports Junior Team

Supporting the team's international campaign, Skechers India, the official kitting partner of the Indian junior contingent, is providing tournament kits along with high-performance pickleball shoes to all the young athletes, ensuring they are equipped to perform at their best while proudly representing India on the continental stage.

AIPA President on Building a Strong Pathway

Speaking on the announcement, AIPA President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo said, "The 3rd Asian Pickleball Juniors is an important milestone in our vision of building a strong international pathway for young Indian players. Competing against the best junior talent in Asia will provide our athletes with invaluable experience, enhance their confidence and accelerate their development."

"At AIPA, we are committed to creating opportunities that enable our players to compete at the highest level while strengthening India's position in the global pickleball community. We sincerely thank Skechers India for partnering with us and supporting our young athletes by providing world-class kits and performance footwear. Such collaborations play an important role in inspiring the next generation and helping them pursue excellence on the international stage," he added.

AIPA's Commitment to Pickleball in India

As the pioneer and premier national governing body for pickleball in India, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) remains committed to expanding the sport across the country, nurturing the next generation of players, and providing athletes with world-class competitive opportunities and a clear pathway from grassroots development to international success. (ANI)