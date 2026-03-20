Former CSK captain MS Dhoni is preparing for the upcoming IPL season. However, a recent video showing him limping has sparked widespread concern among fans about his fitness and recurring knee issues, leading to speculation about his role in the team.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and stalwart MS Dhoni will return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has continued to play for the CSK in the IPL, remaining a key figure for the franchise over the years.

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Dhoni joined the CSK squad in their first training session in Himachal Pradesh before heading into Chennai, where the entire squad regrouped and had nets sessions at the Chepauk Stadium. MS Dhoni, who led the CSK to a record five IPL titles, will play his 17th season for the franchise, making him the second-longest serving player for a single team in the history of the tournament.

Despite being 44, MS Dhoni has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to quest for the sixth IPL triumph for the CSK, after having missed the playoff berth for the successive season. Dhoni was retained for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player as he retired from his international career more than 5 years ago.

Read More: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson’s Interaction During CSK Training Session Goes Viral (WATCH)

Dhoni’s Limping Raises Concerns

MS Dhoni had his nets session with other CSK teammates at the Chepauk Stadium and was walking back to the pavilion after finishing his practice when he spotted two fans, who were requesting a photograph.

However, Dhoni noticed that the fans were wearing the Chennai rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey, and asked them to come later, gesturing towards his kit while continuing towards the dressing room, in what appeared to be a light-hearted response. Simultaneously, what caught the attention was the walk towards the dressing room.

Dhoni appeared to be limping slightly while making his way back to the dressing room, with the video going viral quickly, sparking concerns about his fitness ahead of the IPL 2026, which will begin on March 28.

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MS Dhoni played the entire IPL 2025 with a knee injury, which was confirmed by head coach Stephen Fleming. The 44-year-old was spotted wearing a knee cap while keeping behind the stumps throughout the season.

Despite knee issues, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter played all matches, managing his workload while contributing with key cameos and experience behind the stumps. MS Dhoni returned as a captain in the latter stage of the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

‘It’s Time to Rest, Thala’

MS Dhoni’s viral video, where he appeared to be limping while walking back to the dressing room after a practice session, triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts raising knee injury concerns, which have been a recurring issue for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter over the past few years.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed concern over Dhoni’s knee, with many pointing that his knee doesn’t in good shape and urging him to rest, while some even suggested he consider retirement or be used as an impact player to manage his workload.

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In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. In the upcoming season, there is uncertainty whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter would play all the matches, with Sanju Samson now part of CSK following his trade from Rajasthan Royals, giving the franchise an option to manage Dhoni’s workload.

It remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will feature in all matches for CSK or adopt a reduced role, with Sanju Samson available as a backup wicketkeeper-batter.

Also Read: From Kohli To Dhoni: Top 5 Indian Run‑Getters Who Dominate IPL's All‑Time Charts