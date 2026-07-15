Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has reportedly informed the BCCI of his desire to leave Team India after the current series. While initial reports cited family reasons, new information suggests his decision stems from unfulfilled promises regarding the fielding coach role. The final decision on his exit rests with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

current contract expires on July 19. The former Netherlands cricketer has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his desire to exit from the national setup following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series against England.

Ten Doeschate was appointed as India’s assistant coach on the recommendation of Gautam Gambhir to the BCCI, given his extensive history of successful collaboration with the head coach during their time together at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their professional synergy was a key factor in his selection, as Gambhir aimed to build a support staff that shared his tactical vision and work ethic.

Ryan ten Doeschate’s exit from Team India will depend on final approval from Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the final decision-maker regarding the composition of his coaching staff.

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What Led Ryan ten Doeschate to Seek an Exit?

Earlier, Cricbuzz reported that Ryan ten Doeschate sought an exit from Team India due to family reasons, specifically seeking more time with his three sons in London. The gruelling schedule and extended periods away from home associated with his role as assistant coach have become increasingly difficult to balance with his personal commitments.

However, the new report suggests taking a different take on his departure. According to the report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), a source close to the BCCI revealed that the former Netherlands all-rounder's decision is deeply rooted in unfulfilled professional promises. Specifically, when ten Doeschate was initially brought on board, he was given assurances that he would eventually take over as the team's specialist fielding coach.

“You have Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach, and there's Gauti (Gambhir) himself to look after the batters. Morne (Morkel) is in charge of pacers, and Sairaj (Bahutule) looks after the spinners. When Tendo (his nickname) was brought on board, he was promised the fielding coach's job," the BCCI source said.

“Dilip was supposed to be removed along with Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Soham Desai (S&C coach) and Arun Kanade (masseur) after the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, for Dilip, a strong recommendation came from a senior player, and Dilip got a one-year extension, and Tendo actually didn't have any specific domain role. He is a fantastic coach, who hasn't been used because Dilip is there," the senior source added.

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T Dilip was initially expected to leave the coaching staff, alongside Abhishek Nayar, who was India’s assistant coach, after the Champions Trophy triumph last year. However, Dilip was given an extension for a year following his highly regarded contribution and the strong support he received from senior members of the Indian team.

‘He Is An Outstanding Coach’

Further speaking on Ryan ten Doeschate’s potential exit from Team India, the BCCI source admitted that his coaching position was not fully utilised, as the expertise remains largely unoccupied, given that fielding coach duties were given to T Dilip.

“He is an outstanding coach, but his expertise hasn't been fully utilised because the fielding coach's position remains occupied," the source added.

If Ryan ten Doeschate is given the green signal by head coach Gautam Gambhir to exit from Team India’s coaching setup, the ongoing ODI series against England is likely to be his last assignment as a member of the national coaching staff.

It remains to be seen whether Gambhir persuades his close associate to stay or if the lack of a defined, impactful role makes his departure inevitable. With the upcoming crucial international assignments looming, the decision carries significant weight for Team India's strategic stability.

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