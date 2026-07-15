During the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, a viral video suggested FIFA President Gianni Infantino was booed by the crowd. However, the jeers were actually directed at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones due to a broadcast mix-up, stemming from fan frustration with his leadership.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in attendance for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash between Spain and France at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, July 14. Spain clinched the spot in the final with a 2-0 win over the two-time champions, France, ending Les Bleus’ hopes of reaching their third consecutive World Cup final.

After Mikel Oyarbazabal scored the opening goal through a penalty in the 22nd minute, earned after Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Dign, Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s lead in the 58th minute following a clinical give-and-go with Dani Olmo. Spain’s disciplined performance successfully neutralised the French attack, led by Kylian Mbappe.

Spain qualified for the final for the first time since 2010, when La Roja clinched their first-ever World Cup title in South Africa by defeating the Netherlands with an iconic late goal in extra time, and they will look to replicate that historic feat as they prepare for the 2026 final.

Also Read: FIFA WC: Spanish Royal Family hails team on reaching second-ever final

Was FIFA President Booed by the Crowd?

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, as usual, attended the high-profile semifinal match between Spain and France in Dallas. However, what caught the attention of netizens on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), was the huge crowd booing Infantino, who has been at the centre of attention throughout the tournament.

In a video that went viral on social media, the noise of the crowd erupting in boos was captured clearly when the camera panned on the FIFA President, who was sitting in the VIP suite and gave a big smile at the cameras. Infantino travelled to Qatar a few days before the semifinal to attend the funeral of the late former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away on July 12.

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However, reports contradicted the social media claim of Gianni Infantino being booed by a section of the crowd at the Dallas Stadium. The jeers and derision captured in social media videos were not directed towards the FIFA President, but at the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

This confusion stemmed from the stadium’s broadcast production, as the giant video board cut to an image of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and the live feed simultaneously displayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was also in the stadium to witness the semifinal between Spain and France.

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Since Gianni Infantino and Jerry Jones were simultaneously shown in different frames on the stadium's oversized video screens, the loud boos and hostile reactions, intended solely for the polarizing Cowboys owner, were mistakenly and widely attributed to the FIFA president, fuelling the social media narrative.

Why Was Jerry Jones Booed in Dallas?

The jeers and boos by the crowd towards the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones were not just a reaction to his presence on the video board, but the culmination of years of frustration from his own fan base. Jones has been the owner of the NFL club since 1989, when he purchased the franchise for $140 million.

Over the last several years, Jones has become a highly polarising figure for Cowboys fans, as his dual role as both owner and general manager has become a major source of frustration. Under his leadership, the Dallas Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl over the last 30 years, with their last championship victory remaining the 1995 season.

The fans argued that Jerry Jones often attends non-NFL events and occupies the spotlight at his own stadium while the team he manages continues to experience prolonged postseason struggles, further fuelling the perception that he is more focused on his own celebrity image rather than on achieving championship success.

It was reported that Jerry Jones created off-field drama, especially regarding his vocal resistance to infrastructure changes at his stadium, such as his long-standing refusal to install blackout curtains for the Cowboys, even while allowing them to host FIFA World Cup matches, which further aggravated fans who felt his priority was his own preferences over player performance and team success.

Also Read: Mbappe: We failed game plan in 2-0 World Cup semifinal loss to Spain