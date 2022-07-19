Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan bag bronze medals

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    India continued its brilliant outing in ISSF World Cup 2022. Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan have bagged the bronze medal in the 25 rapid-fire pistol mixed team event.

    There has been no stopping for the Indian shooters at the 2022 ISSF World Cup. On Tuesday, in Changwon, South Korea, the pair of Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan competed in the mixed team event of the 25 rapid-fire pistol and went on to win the bronze medal. The Indians scored 16-12 against the duo of Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky of the Czech Republic. It was the Indians’ second medal in the competition to date. Last year, they won the gold at the same event. As for the tournament this year, India dominates the leaderboard with 14 medals, including five gold, five silver and four bronze.

    Earlier, on Monday, it was another historic moment for India, as Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan won the gold medal during the men’s skeet shooting event. While he had shot 119 during the qualifiers, he won the shoot after being tied with four others. He defeated Kim Minsu of Korea for the gold medal, registering a score of 37-36.

    ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

    Mairaj had suffered a heartbreak during the Rio Olympics 2016, losing the gold-medal shoot-off and settling for a silver. Also, Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey and Sift Kaur Samra won the bronze during the women’s rifle three-position team event on Monday, beating Austria 16-6.

    (With inputs from PTI)

