Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

    The Indian shooters were brilliant during the Changwon leg of the 2022 ISSF World Cup. India has topped the medal chart with three golds, four silvers and a bronze.

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Changwon-daero, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    India topped the medal chart during the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, on Thursday, following a slew of fabulous outings from its shooters. India finished the competition with eight medals, including three golds, four silvers and a bronze, and was substantially ahead of South Korea and Serbia in the tally. The day began on an impressive note for the Indians, with the trio of Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija helping the nation pocket its third gold as it defeated Korea 17-15 in the 10m air rifle team event.

    Arjun, Makhija and Mane fought head-on and scripted a commendable comeback, which led through the final, with India bagging the top prize ahead of the Korean trio of Seungho Bang, Sangdo Kim, and Hajun Park. In the meantime, it was Arjun and Shahu's second gold in the tournament.

    ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022: Mehuli-Tushar claim India's 2nd gold; Palak, Shiva settle for bronze

    The second medal of the day was silver when the team of Elavenil Valaviran, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita went down to Jihyeon Keum, Eunseo Lee, and Dayeong Gwon of the hosts 10-16. On the other hand, in the men's 10m air Pistol team event final, the Indians put up a courageous effort against the experienced trio of Paolo Monna, Alessio Torracchi and Luca Tesconi of Italy before it went down 15-17, but assured India of another silver

    India's third silver of the day arrived at the 10m air pistol team women's event. The new-look squad of Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar and Palak was drubbed 2-10 against an outstanding side of Korea, which comprised the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Kim Minjung.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/2nd ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited-ayh

    Barcelona agrees deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United; social media excited

    Sri Lanka Crisis: Iconic cricketer Jayasuriya slams politicians for mismanagement of country snt

    'Our politicians completely mismanaged the country...' Jayasuriya's take on Sri Lankan crisis

    football 'What a ride': Man City fans thank Raheem Sterling after winger bids farewell ahead of Chelsea move snt

    'What a ride': Man City fans thank Sterling after winger bids farewell ahead of Chelsea move

    Recent Stories

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here - adt

    RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati schedule announced; know details here

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app how to use it All about it gcw

    Aadhaar face authentication is here with new mobile app; All about it

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon