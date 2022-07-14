ISSF World Cup 2022: India tops medal tally with 3 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze

The Indian shooters were brilliant during the Changwon leg of the 2022 ISSF World Cup. India has topped the medal chart with three golds, four silvers and a bronze.

India topped the medal chart during the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, on Thursday, following a slew of fabulous outings from its shooters. India finished the competition with eight medals, including three golds, four silvers and a bronze, and was substantially ahead of South Korea and Serbia in the tally. The day began on an impressive note for the Indians, with the trio of Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija helping the nation pocket its third gold as it defeated Korea 17-15 in the 10m air rifle team event.

Arjun, Makhija and Mane fought head-on and scripted a commendable comeback, which led through the final, with India bagging the top prize ahead of the Korean trio of Seungho Bang, Sangdo Kim, and Hajun Park. In the meantime, it was Arjun and Shahu's second gold in the tournament.

The second medal of the day was silver when the team of Elavenil Valaviran, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita went down to Jihyeon Keum, Eunseo Lee, and Dayeong Gwon of the hosts 10-16. On the other hand, in the men's 10m air Pistol team event final, the Indians put up a courageous effort against the experienced trio of Paolo Monna, Alessio Torracchi and Luca Tesconi of Italy before it went down 15-17, but assured India of another silver

India's third silver of the day arrived at the 10m air pistol team women's event. The new-look squad of Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar and Palak was drubbed 2-10 against an outstanding side of Korea, which comprised the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Kim Minjung.