Will Real Madrid sign PSG star Mbappe if opportunity arises? President Perez gives ultimate response

Amidst rumours that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is seeking to exit the club in January, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has broken his silence over considering the Frenchman's move to Santiago Bernabeu for the third time.

Although Kylian Mbappe has rubbished rumours that he is seeking an exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, speculations around the Frenchman's future continue to do the rounds, with Real Madrid reportedly emerging as a priority destination for the attacker. Also read: Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

However, putting an end to links with Mbappe, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reacted to the speculations and suggested that the European champions are happy with their current crop of players. "No, I'm not tired about Kylian Mbappe rumours — but I'm not even reading the stories about Mbappe," said Perez after the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony that saw his club's star striker Karim Benzema clinch the top award.

In addition, Perez acknowledged that he is content with the group of attackers Real Madrid now has at its disposal. He even suggested that the Brazilian team of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo would someday take home the Ballon d'Or. "We have a great future with Vinícius and Rodrygo — they're top players, they can win the Ballon d'Or," he added. Also read: Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

With 12 goals combined between them, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have been two of Santiago Bernabeu's most dependable players this season. On Monday night, Vinicius was notably ranked ninth in the Ballon d'Or, with his attacking teammate Karim Benzema taking home the coveted award.

Perez's remarks coincide with rumours that Real Madrid would sign Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland. Los Blancos, who have no plans to pursue Mbappe, are prioritising the Norwegian international over the Frenchman in the transfer market. Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

For over a week, Mbappe has been hogging the limelight after reports suggested the Frenchman is 'unhappy' with the Ligue 1 champions and is looking to leave Parc des Princes after the Qatar World Cup 2022. Reports also claimed that the 23-year-old forward is considering buying out his contract, as he reportedly believes it is impossible to trust the French giants again.

