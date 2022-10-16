Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit route: Here's how much he may have to pay club to leave in January 2023

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    According to reports in France, Kylian Mbappe is planning to buy himself out of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract, as he considers the Ligue 1 champions to be impossible to trust again. Here's how much the sensational forward may be forced to pay to make himself available as a free agent:

    Kylian Mbappe is once again a hot subject in the transfer market despite signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. The Frenchman has hit the headlines this week with reports indicating that he is unhappy with life with the Ligue 1 champions.

    Mbappe reportedly wants to leave the Parisian club in January 2023 after the Qatar World Cup following disputes with the board over several issues, including the club's inability to acquire a new centre-forward in the summer. The 23-year-old's alleged dysfunctional relationship with Neymar has also reportedly been a significant factor in the France international's decision to find an exit route, with Real Madrid likely to be his top choice.

    Reports have suggested that the alleged digital smear campaign launched by PSG in 2019 against Mbappe, if proven, could give the sensational forward the ground to terminate his contract with the club. However, according to L'Equipe, it now appears that the 2018 World Cup winner is considering buying himself out of his contract, as he reportedly believes it is impossible to trust the French giants again.

    Mbappe reportedly believes he can break his PSG contract and become a free agent before the upcoming January transfer window, even though doing so without consent is frequently expensive and involves a protracted legal struggle. Any departure package could see the Frenchman forced to pay a massive sum to the Parisian club.

    A recent report in Forbes magazine stated that Mbappe is the highest-paid footballer in the world today. His annual earnings are said to be 110 million dollars in on-field salary and around 18 million dollars in endorsements. The French superstar could be forced to pay 275 million dollars (283 million euros/246 million pounds), which accounts for the on-field salary for the remaining two and a half years of his contract.

    Although Real Madrid has reportedly become resentful of Mbappe since he decided to stay at PSG in the summer, an exit in January 2023 may open the door for the defending European champions to sign the Frenchman. Los Blancos also favour moving for Manchester City's Erling Haaland since they think the Norwegian would be a better choice tactically. However, if Mbappe does decide to buy himself out of his PSG contract, the chance to get him might be too alluring for a team like Real Madrid, who would ideally not let go of the opportunity to sign one of the best players in the world of football for nothing.

