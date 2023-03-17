Euro 2024 qualifiers: Martinez names Ronaldo in his first call-up with Portugal; lauds CR7's commitment

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 38 recently, has been included in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, with new boss Roberto Martinez emphasising the importance of the legendary talisman's presence in the team. Portugal, who had a shocking World Cup 2022 campaign, will hope to make a strong comeback when facing Liechtenstein (March 23) and Luxembourg (March 26).

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr after the World Cup campaign, will be pleased with his campaign on Saudi Arabian soil so far and fans will hope the 38-year-old striker will continue his form for Portugal. After playing the World Cup in Qatar following his exit from Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will have a new opportunity with the new coach despite his move from European football to the Saudi Pro League.

"Cristiano is a very committed player. This is my position. He can bring experience. He is a footballer with a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age. I see other aspects . Cristiano has a great opportunity to help the team and transfer his experience to the rest of the players in the squad. It seems to me a very important aspect to form a winning and competitive team", explained Roberto Martinez when asked by CR7.

"I am looking forward to the list. We have a good mix of players with quality and experience, players who play in Portugal and others who play abroad. I have seen great pride in all of them for representing the national team and that is the most important," Portugal's new boss added.

The man from Madeira has played a total of 196 matches with the Portuguese senior team, of which he is captain, and has scored a total of 118 goals since his debut at 18 in 2003. He has also played five European Cups and five World Cups.

Portugal's squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers:

GOALKEEPERS : Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Patricio.

DEFENDERS : Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Leite, Gonçalo Inácio, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Rúben Dias.

MIDFIELDERS : Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Otávio, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva.

FORWARDS : Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Gonçalo Ramos, Joao Félix and Rafael Leao.