Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Euro 2024 qualifiers: Martinez names Ronaldo in his first call-up with Portugal; lauds CR7's commitment

    Portugal's new boss Roberto Martinez has included 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

    football euro 2024 qualifiers roberto Martinez names Ronaldo in his first call-up with Portugal; lauds CR7's commitment snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 38 recently, has been included in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, with new boss Roberto Martinez emphasising the importance of the legendary talisman's presence in the team. Portugal, who had a shocking World Cup 2022 campaign, will hope to make a strong comeback when facing Liechtenstein (March 23) and Luxembourg (March 26).

    Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr after the World Cup campaign, will be pleased with his campaign on Saudi Arabian soil so far and fans will hope the 38-year-old striker will continue his form for Portugal. After playing the World Cup in Qatar following his exit from Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will have a new opportunity with the new coach despite his move from European football to the Saudi Pro League.

    "Cristiano is a very committed player. This is my position. He can bring experience. He is a footballer with a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age. I see other aspects . Cristiano has a great opportunity to help the team and transfer his experience to the rest of the players in the squad. It seems to me a very important aspect to form a winning and competitive team", explained Roberto Martinez when asked by CR7.

    "I am looking forward to the list. We have a good mix of players with quality and experience, players who play in Portugal and others who play abroad. I have seen great pride in all of them for representing the national team and that is the most important," Portugal's new boss added.

    The man from Madeira has played a total of 196 matches with the Portuguese senior team, of which he is captain, and has scored a total of 118 goals since his debut at 18 in 2003. He has also played five European Cups and five World Cups.

    Portugal's squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers:

    GOALKEEPERS : Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Patricio.

    DEFENDERS : Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Leite, Gonçalo Inácio, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Rúben Dias.

    MIDFIELDERS : Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Otávio, Rúben Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva.

    FORWARDS : Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Gonçalo Ramos, Joao Félix and Rafael Leao.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalaiva in the house: Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede Stadium for IND vs AUS India vs Australia Mumbai/1st ODI-ayh

    'Thalaiva in the house': Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede for IND vs AUS ODI

    football Indian Super League 2022-23 Final, ATKMB vs BFC prevew: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23 Final: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC

    Arshdeep Singh joins Kent for 5 County Championship matches on head coach Rahul Dravid advise-ayh

    Arshdeep Singh joins Kent for 5 County Championship matches on head coach Rahul Dravid's advise

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23 quarterfinals, semis draw: It is Manchester United vs Sevilla, Juventus to face Sporting Lisbon-ayh

    Europa League 2022-23 Q/F draw: It's Man United vs Sevilla, Juventus to face Sporting Lisbon

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Supporters acclaim Mohammed Siraj-Shami show as their three-for helps India halt Australia at 188-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st ODI: Supporters acclaim Siraj-Shami show as their three-for halts Australia at 188

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2023: Around 200 universities opted for CUET UG Exam this year, says UGC - adt

    CUET UG 2023: Around 200 universities opted for CUET UG Exam this year, says UGC

    Thalaiva in the house: Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede Stadium for IND vs AUS India vs Australia Mumbai/1st ODI-ayh

    'Thalaiva in the house': Twitter explodes as Rajinikanth graces Wankhede for IND vs AUS ODI

    football Indian Super League 2022-23 Final, ATKMB vs BFC prevew: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23 Final: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC

    JEE Advanced 2023: OCI/PIO candidates' eligibility criteria revised; know changes - adt

    JEE Advanced 2023: OCI/PIO candidates' eligibility criteria revised; know changes

    Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors' vma

    Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors'

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon