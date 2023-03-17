Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Messi is an alien': Rodrigo de Paul in awe of PSG star's 'magic'; invites him to join Atletico Madrid

    Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo de Paul, who is in absolute awe of Lionel Messi, has called the PSG star an 'alien' and wants the Argentine to join the Spanish team.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    There's no denying that legendary forward Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to have graced the sport in the modern era. Lifting the World Cup trophy in December 2022 for the first time in his illustrious career has raised the Argentine superhero's legacy to an all-new level. Mesmerising, magical, and messiah are common adjectives used to describe the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. But Atletico Madrid's midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who is in awe of the player, has now dubbed the 35-year-old icon an 'alien' who performs 'magic'.

    De Paul's comments come when eyes are on Messi to see if he will extend his contract with PSG or move to another club, with MLS side Inter Miami and former club Barcelona linked with the Argentine. In an interview with Manu Carreno on 'The Stringer' of Cadena SER, the Atletico Madrid star also invited the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to come join the Spanish club.

    "What Leo Messi does is magic. You live with the surprise of what he will do and never finish understanding it. He's an alien. When you think he doesn't see you, he leaves you alone against the goalkeeper, when you think he's tired, he has a march more... it never ceases to amaze you," the Argentine said.

    "Let Messi come here (Atletico Madrid). We tell Angelito (Correa) to give him 10 and we look for an apartment in the centre of Madrid," the 28-year-old midfielder added.

    Rodrigo de Paul was also asked about Atletico Madrid's manager Diego Simeone's future, with a possible move to take over from Lionel Scaloni as Argentina's coach.

    "It's up to him. It is true that this (Atlético de Madrid) is his home and he has everything here. The affection of the people, the respect... but I also believe that he has the illusion of being able to lead his country. I have discussed with him how to listen to the anthem on the field, they are things that cannot be compared and there are moments for everything. Because of the career he's had, I think when he wants it he's going to have the opportunity," De Paul said.

    The Atletico Madrid star acknowledged that he would like to have a nice career at the club and start winning titles, warning the fans that "the best De Paul is yet to come".

    Talking about the departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea, De Paul noted, "If the departure of Joao Félix has improved the atmosphere? I totally disagree with that. A bit of common sense, Atlético de Madrid with Joao Félix was league champion. He did very well here and I think that if he were in Atlético, the team would also react. The fact that Joao has sought a way out does not mean that the group now feels better. Joao has always sought to have many minutes. Finally, he has decided that with the club, but he was a very good player and above all A great person, who the dressing room loved a lot. It doesn't seem to me that Atlético or the group and that we are winning, it's because Joao left, far from it."

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 6:12 PM IST
