The adventure goes on, says Mbappe after celebrating new PSG contract with hat-trick

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will sign a new three-year deal with the club and put an end to his ongoing contract saga.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Putting an end to one of football's most dramatic transfer sagas, star striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday confirmed he will sign a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Real Madrid red-faced.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 23-year-old was widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season upon the expiry of his existing deal on June 30. But the Frenchman decided to commit his future to the Parisian club and made an official announcement before their game against Metz.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was another magical night for the 23-year-old as he celebrated his new deal at PSG by scoring a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Metz. Neymar added one prior to half-time before Angel Di Maria grabbed a goal on his final league appearance for the Parisian side.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shortly after announcing with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he was staying until 2025, Mbappe scored an early double before Neymar netted his 100th goal for PSG to put the hosts 3-0 up after 32 minutes.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The France international benefitted from some poor defending and added another five minutes into the second half. Metz was reduced to 10 men when Boubacar Traore picked up a second yellow card just before the hour. Playing his last game for PSG, Angel Di Maria netted the fifth in the 68th before breaking into tears.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe bagged the Ligue 1 Golden Boot award for the fourth time in as many seasons. The Frenchman ended the season with 28 goals in 35 games. He also provided more assists than any other player - with his tally of 17 surpassing the legendary Lionel Messi's record by three.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this, Mbappe took to Instagram to share the news of his new contract signing with his followers. "The adventure goes on," wrote the 23-year-old PSG star. His teammates and fans commented on the post with emojis of hearts, crowns and even G.O.A.T." Also read: Mbappe delighted to stay at PSG; Real Madrid fans, La Liga furious

Image Credit: Getty Images

Before the start of the game, Mbappe had said, "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course, I am delighted. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name. I would like to thank the President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for his trust, his understanding and his patience. I would also like to thank all the fans of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months. Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris," Mbappe concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid had made their interest in Mbappe clear last summer when they submitted a final bid of 154 million pounds for the Ligue 1 top scorer in an attempt to pry him away from Paris. Though the club rejected the proposal, it was widely anticipated that the French star would join Carlo Ancelotti's side a year later after refusing to re-new deal at PSG. However, Mbappe has made a shock turnaround in his contract saga and has now announced his decision to sign a new three-year deal at the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images