Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Although Luis Suarez escaped a sending-off in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea after sinking his teeth in Branislav Ivanovic's shoulder on April 21, 2013, the Liverpool striker was subsequently punished with a 10-match ban.

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Twitter (R)

    It was one of the most unfortunate incidents to have marred the game of football. On April 21, 2013, Liverpool's Luis Suarez netted his 30th goal of the Premier League season and helped the Reds secure a point at Anfield with an injury-time equaliser to make it 2-2 against Chelsea. However, that day is remembered for the Uruguayan biting the Blues Branislav Ivanovic on his right arm, which eventually led to a 10-match ban.

    Also read: Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool hosted Rafael Benitez's Chelsea nine years ago, as both teams braced themselves to secure a Champions League spot. The west London club took the lead after Brazil's Oscar headed the opener in the first half.

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Liverpool displayed a fine passage of play early in the second half that saw Daniel Sturridge net an equaliser with ease. Moments later, Chelsea's iconic playmaker Eden Hazard took the lead for the blues in the 56th minute from the spot after Suarez handled the ball inside the penalty area.

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Trailing 2-1 at home, the Reds threw everything at the visitors. However, Suarez went further and bit Ivanovic in his arm in the second half. Unfortunately, the incident did not catch the referee's eye, and the Uruguay international stayed on the pitch without getting sent off.

    Watch: Suarez bites Ivanovic

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sadly for Chelsea, the Liverpool striker scored an equaliser in the 97th minute of the match through a near-post header that beat Petr Cech. After the game, Suarez took to Twitter to apologise for his behaviour. "I'm sad for what happened this afternoon, I apologise Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I'm so sorry about it!!," tweeted Suarez.

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking about the event, Ivanovic later said, "When it happened, I was surprised and angry. But after the game, I calmed down, and all was forgotten. We spoke on the phone, I accepted the apology, the police did not press charges."

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Subsequently, the Football Association (FA) punished Suarez with a 10-match ban, making him miss the remainder of the 2012-13 season. When the forward returned to action in September for the next season, he led the Reds to a title challenge and clinched the Player of the Year award for his record-equalling 31 goals in 33 appearances.

    football On This Day in 2013: Liverpool's Suarez sparked outrage by biting Chelsea's Ivanovic snt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Remarkably, this was just one of three biting incidents for Suarez. In 2010, he was banned for seven games for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal as AFC Ajax's captain. Then, during the 2014 World Cup, the Uruguay international sunk his teeth into Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder in his country's 1-0 win over Italy.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    football epl Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool snt

    Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi Capitals crushes lacklustre Punjab Kings; fans stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional-ayh

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional

    Watch PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it-tgy

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Breakfast that can control your 'blood sugar' levels: protein to fibre-rich fruits and more RBA

    Breakfast that can control your 'blood sugar' levels: protein to fibre-rich fruits and more

    football epl Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool snt

    Man United's Hannibal Mejbri sends strong message after cameo against Liverpool

    tennis Will it be Djokovic vs Nadal in Rome again? Decks cleared for Serb to play Italian Open snt

    Will it be Djokovic vs Nadal in Rome again? Decks cleared for Serb to play Italian Open

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi Capitals crushes lacklustre Punjab Kings; fans stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon