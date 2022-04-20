Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

While United are on course for their worst-ever points total in the Premier League era, Liverpool is still in the hunt for an unprecedented Quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup and booking spots in the FA Cup final and Champions League semifinals.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was yet another night of horror for Manchester United and its fans. Having won 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier this Premier League season, Liverpool registered an emphatic 4-0 win over the Red Devils at Anfield on Tuesday to hand the Ralf Rangick-led side a crushing 9-0 aggregate loss.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool has never beaten their old rivals by this margin in one season. They defeated Newton Heath this way in 1895-96, and that club evolved to become the modern Manchester United, so, again, it depends on how one views history. But it was only United's second-heaviest aggregate defeat of all time. Their biggest came in the 1892/93 season when Sunderland beat United, then known as Newton Heath, 5-0 and 6-0.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Reds led 2-0 at half-time after early goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah and completed the rout after the breakthrough of Sadio Mane and another goal from the Egyptian. Salah became the first-ever player to score five goals against United in a single Premier League season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Egypt international hit a hat-trick in October when Liverpool ran riot in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford. Salah scored twice more 177 days later as Liverpool secured a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Image Credit: Getty Images

United was without six senior players for the Anfield fixture, with Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred and Edinson Cavani all injured, while Cristiano Ronaldo was on compassionate leave. Also read: 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he would be watching and won't have liked what he saw. Liverpool's win saw them move into first place ahead of Manchester City in the table, with Pep Guardiola's side due to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, where they could retake the lead in the Premier League with a victory.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating," Rangnick said after Tuesday's rout. "Especially the first half, we were just not up to it. Against a team like this, if you want to have a chance, you have to cause them problems and make use of those few counter-attacking moments ourselves, and we couldn't, and that's why we lost 4-0," the interim boss added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"If you analyse the team, it needs a rebuild. There are six, eight, maybe ten new players, and before you sign them, you need to be aware of what kind of football the new manager wants to play and then fit into that kind of profile," Rangnick concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

While United are on course for their worst-ever points total in the Premier League era, Liverpool is still in the hunt for an unprecedented Quadruple, having won the Carabao Cup and booking spots in the FA Cup final and Champions League semifinals. That's the same number of trophies in one season that United have won in nearly a decade.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We were clearly better in the first half, and then keeping the concentration level is very important," said Klopp. "I am not here to humiliate opponents. They're obviously in a difficult situation. We did what we had to do -- 9-0. I am not interested in that. It's something for the supporters if they want to celebrate. I know it will not last forever. They will strike back," the German added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to troll Manchester United after this crushing humiliation.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge said, "Man Utd 0 Liverpool 5, Liverpool 4 Man Utd 0, Aggregate 9-0 !!!!!!!!!😁👍Men against boys.YNWA." Another user stated, "This season: Liverpool 9-0 Man United, Man City 6-1 Man United, Embarrassing."

Image Credit: Twitter

From fans to football pundits, several people took to Twitter to share their views on the 9-0 aggregate win for Liverpool. Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Image Credit: Getty Images

These are dark days for the Red Devils, the air thick with anger and protest; the travelling supporters once again chanted for the removal of the Glazer family. They have even turned on some of the players, Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba, having been barracked of late. United have almost forgotten what it is like to win convincingly, and now the club's top‑four hopes are a mirage.

Image Credit: Getty Images