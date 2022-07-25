Manchester United line up RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko as Ronaldo's alternative?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford, reports suggest Manchester United is likely to replace him with Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United is reportedly gearing for a possible Cristiano Ronaldo departure from Old Trafford this summer if the legendary striker's desire to find a Champions League club gets fulfilled. Though reports suggest that the Portuguese international could be given on loan to Atletico Madrid, replacement names have started doing the rounds. One name that is gathering steam is that of Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko.

    Also read: #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Sesko, who scored two goals in his first two pre-season games, has attracted the interest of Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well as Manchester United. The 19-year-old is worth more than 50 million euros.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Slovenian forward is being viewed as a substitute for Sasa Kalajdzic of Stuttgart and Brazilian international Antony, with whom Erik ten Hag had collaborated at Ajax. All meet the description of the young guys the Red Devils' manager wants to spearhead his attack.

    Also read: Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of football's most keenly followed developments today. According to a Mirror report, Manchester United is willing to grant permission for the 37-year-old's departure on the condition that the Portugal talisman leaves on loan, and he must first extend his contract with the Red Devils.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    The report added that United wants to renew Ronaldo's contract until 2024, even though the 37-year-old had reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

    Also read: Ronaldo sparks troll fest after posting latest workout photo in Man United shorts

    Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

    Manchester United intend to see Ronaldo participate in the Champions League with the Red Devils again in the future in the event of new manager Erik ten Hag helping them secure a top-four Premier League spot next season. Another report by The Sun claimed that the loan proposal was discussed with Ronaldo and his super-agent, Jorge Mendes. The duo were reportedly surprised, but the Portuguese superstar has now turned down the proposal.

