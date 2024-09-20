Decoding Tongue Color: What it indicates about your health

Lifestyle
When you go to the hospital, the doctor will definitely look at your tongue. Do you know why they do this?
Do you know what diseases you have based on the color of your tongue? Do you know what kind of problems there are if the tongue is in any color?
If your tongue is light pink, you are perfectly healthy. It also has a thin white layer on it, which is normal.
Some people have a white tongue. It indicates dehydration or lack of oral hygiene. Also, if the white layer is thick, you have leukoplakia or thrush.
If your tongue color looks faded, then there is a nutritional deficiency in your body. To fix this, you just need to eat a good diet.
A yellow-green tongue indicates digestive problems. Not only that, the tongue turns this color even if there are liver or stomach problems.
Brown tongue, coffee colored tongue can be caused by smoking. The tongue of long-term smokers turns brown. There is also a possibility of turning black.
A red tongue can be a sign of folic acid or vitamin B-12 deficiency.
Doctors say that a blue or purple tongue indicates heart problems. This means your heart is not pumping blood properly.