    PSG has finally found 'the great Messi', believes former midfielder Matuidi

    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Blaise Matuidi has been impressed with legendary forward Lionel Messi's form in his second season with the Parisian club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last year shocked the football world. Visuals of the Argentinian icon in tears during his farewell press conference at Camp Nou remain etched in every fan's memory, and a lot was expected from the icon by supporters of the Parisian club. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to recreate his magic at Parc des Princes, leaving several enthusiasts worried that the transfer went wrong. However, a year later, Messi has charmed his followers in the current campaign as he appears to have found his mojo back again.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi has been in stellar form since the word go in the 2022-23 season, and along with teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG is relishing the famed 'MNM' trio's brilliance. On Wednesday, the Argentinian superstar produced a sensational goal in their Champions League clash against Benfica, sparking massive jubilation among fans. Former PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi is raving over the 35-year-old icon's form this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Even he was asking for time to get used to his new environment," Matuidi told Le Parisien. "Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real-time adaptation."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He needed it to digest his departure from Barca and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we love to see and all of PSG is delighted with it," Matuidi added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 13 total appearances for PSG, Messi has scored eight goals while recording eight assists this season. His current form comes even as reports suggest his former club Barcelona are desperately trying to mend ties with the legend and hoping to pull off a miracle by bringing him back to Camp Nou next year for one last dance. However, the Argentinian has made it abundantly clear that he is focused on the Qatar World Cup 2022.

