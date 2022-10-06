Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The last dance': Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last

    Lionel Messi has confirmed that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be his last. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has so far competed in four World Cups for Argentina.

    football 'The last dance' Lionel Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 9:41 PM IST

    In what will be the end of an era, legendary footballer Lionel Messi on Thursday confirmed that the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar would likely be his last appearance at the showpiece event. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far competed in four World Cups for Argentina, guiding his country to the final in 2014 in Brazil.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

    Considered one of the greatest players to have graced the sport, Messi is yet to lift the famed trophy, and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will get one last chance to clinch the coveted glory in Qatar when the tournament starts on November 20. 

    Speaking to Star + in Argentina, when asked about whether this would be his final World Cup, Messi said, "Yes. Surely, yes."

    The former Barcelona legend also spoke about Argentina's chances of winning the World Cup 2022. 

    "I don't know if we are the favourite candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means," Messi said.

    "We are not the top favourites, it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close," the Argentinian icon added.

    Also read: Lionel Messi can leave PSG in January after World Cup 2022; is return to Barcelona on the cards?

    football 'The last dance' Lionel Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last snt

    Argentina has been drawn into Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Messi and Co. will face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup 2022 opener on November 22.

    The news has left countless Messi fans heartbroken and emotional as the thought of seeing their favourite footballer grace the showpiece event for one last time drives them hysteric.

    Here's a look at how Messi fans reacted to this news on Twitter:

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 9:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022 snt

    Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall an old India-Pakistan rivalry from Kartapur-ayh

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall old India-Pakistan rivalry days at Kartapur

    National Games 2022: Shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Aakarshi clinch men's and women's badminton singles titles snt

    National Games 2022: Shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Aakarshi clinch men's and women's singles titles

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

    football champions league Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish snt

    Erling Haaland is not human: FC Copehagen goalkeeper tells Man City's Jack Grealish

    Recent Stories

    hot cute Pictures Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress bikini leaves fans drooling for more snt

    Pictures: Disha Patani slays in SEXY white slip-on dress; leaves fans drooling for more

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here - adt

    Airtel 5G Plus service goes live in 8 cities; know plans, eligible smartphone here

    football Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022 snt

    Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or 2022

    Inside Alia Bhatt baby shower shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family drb

    Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower; shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor and family

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report - adt

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon