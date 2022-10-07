Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suarez's shocking revelation: Messi suffered and cried a lot at Barcelona

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Luis Suarez has revealed he and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi were both brought to tears by how Barcelona treated them in the summer of 2020.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a shocking revelation, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has said that Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona 'hurt' the Argentinian legend and admitted he had never seen his close friend 'cry like that'. The former Atletico de Madrid star's details come at a time reports have indicated that the Catalan club are desperate to mend ties with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and wants him to return to Camp Nou next year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite scoring 198 goals for the Blaugrana in 283 games, Suarez was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona in 2020. The Uruguay international was ultimately forced out after being asked to train separately from the rest of Ronald Koeman's first-team group. He joined Atletico Madrid after a controversy that greatly influenced Messi's decision to push for his departure in the now-famous burofax incident.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Looking back on it, Suarez said he was forced to train alone to demotivate him and Messi, and both cried because of how they were being treated. "It hurt and we suffered a lot. We came from the elimination in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Leo's burofax, everything was very complicated and painful. Firstly, because of the way things went, and also because of the way we were treated," the Uruguayan told ESPN.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I went, I showed up to train and they sent me to train separately. I suffered a lot and came home and cried because of how they had treated me. It hurt me, it was also a message that they wanted to leave Leo alone, separate him. We had a bad time. Leo suffered a lot. I had never seen Messi cry like I saw him cry at Barcelona. It hurt him. I always had that uncertainty as to why it all happened, but then luckily I was happy at Atletico Madrid," Suarez added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At Barcelona, Messi, Suarez, and Brazilian sensation Neymar formed the renowned "MSN" offensive unit. They achieved significant success and split up after savouring La Liga and Champions League title triumphs together. The Argentinian superstar left Camp Nou in 2021 and went to PSG as a free agent to join his former Barcelona teammate Neymar. Meanwhile, Suarez is now playing for Nacional in his native Uruguay, having cut connections with Atletico Madrid after spending two seasons there.

