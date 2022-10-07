Messi's retirement plans revealed: Here's what PSG star would like to do after hanging up his boots

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, who will feature in his last World Cup in Qatar this year, has revealed what he would like to do once he hangs up his boots. Will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star take up a coaching role, or is there something else that the iconic forward is fascinated by? Read on to know more.

Legendary Argentinian Lionel Messi dropped a heart-breaking bombshell on Thursday when the 35-year-old forward confirmed that Qatar World Cup 2022 would be his final appearance in the showpiece tournament. The news sent shockwaves among fans of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who is being pegged for a sensational return to Barcelona next year. Also read: 'The last dance': Messi fans emotional after Argentina icon confirms Qatar World Cup 2022 will be his last

Messi has never won the World Cup, but the iconic player came the closest in 2014 when Argentina made it to the final but lost to Germany in extra time. But when La Albiceleste won the Copa America in 2021, he finally ended his lack of international medals.

In an interview with journalist Sebastian Vignolo, Messi confirmed that Qatar would 'surely' be his final international outing for Argentina and outlined his tentative career plans once he finally hangs up his boots. "I'm counting down the days until the World Cup," Messi said. "The truth is, there's a little anxiety, saying: 'Well, we're here, what's going to happen? It's my last one, how's it going to go?'. On one hand, I can't wait for it to arrive but I'm also desperate for it to go well," the PSG star added. Also read: Suarez's shocking revelation: Messi suffered and cried a lot at Barcelona

However, what's surprising is that Messi has no interest in coaching a team once he retires from playing. Instead, the former Barcelona legend is fascinated with the idea of running a club behind the scenes. "I don't really intend to be a coach," the Argentinian revealed. "But Zidane said exactly that and after that, he became a coach and won the Champions League three times. I would like to be the sporting director of a club, to build a team, to accompany the coaches, but I'm not sure about that," Messi added.

Shedding light on his legacy, Messi also revealed he never stepped foot in the world of football to become one of the greatest players in the sport. "I think I'm just another player," he modestly said. "On the pitch, we are all the same and when the game starts, I always try to improve myself. My intention is that when I retire, I will be remembered for being a good person, not as a good player." Also read: Messi fans troll Ronaldo; believe PSG star will reach 700th club career goal before Man United icon

