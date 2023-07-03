Life like Michael Jordan, $60 mn a year & more: How Inter Miami lured Lionel Messi in 3-year chase
Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, reveals a three-year pursuit to sign Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer (MLS)
Mas believes Messi's arrival will generate increased interest in soccer in the US and enhance the reputation of MLS globally.
Mas recounts the extensive efforts, including discussions with Messi's father and assistance from co-owner David Beckham and MLS broadcaster Apple, to secure the deal.
Apple is believed to be contributing to Messi's salary, estimated at $50-60 million per year, partially funded by subscriptions from fans paying to watch MLS
Despite Miami's current low standing in the MLS Eastern Conference, Messi is expected to be the standout star upon his debut.
Mas envisions a post-football career for Messi similar to that of David Beckham or the basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Martino expresses excitement about Messi's arrival and believes it will contribute to the growth and improvement of MLS.