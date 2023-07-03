Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Life like Michael Jordan, $60 mn a year & more: How Inter Miami lured Lionel Messi in 3-year chase

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty

    Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, reveals a three-year pursuit to sign Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer (MLS)

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty

    Mas believes Messi's arrival will generate increased interest in soccer in the US and enhance the reputation of MLS globally.

     

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty

    Mas recounts the extensive efforts, including discussions with Messi's father and assistance from co-owner David Beckham and MLS broadcaster Apple, to secure the deal.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty

    Apple is believed to be contributing to Messi's salary, estimated at $50-60 million per year, partially funded by subscriptions from fans paying to watch MLS

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty

    Despite Miami's current low standing in the MLS Eastern Conference, Messi is expected to be the standout star upon his debut.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Getty

    Mas envisions a post-football career for Messi similar to that of David Beckham or the basketball legend Michael Jordan.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Getty

    Martino expresses excitement about Messi's arrival and believes it will contribute to the growth and improvement of MLS.

