Life like Michael Jordan, $60 mn a year & more: How Inter Miami lured Lionel Messi in 3-year chase

Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, reveals a three-year pursuit to sign Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer (MLS)

Image Credit: Getty

Inter Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, reveals a three-year pursuit to sign Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer (MLS)

Image Credit: Getty

Mas believes Messi's arrival will generate increased interest in soccer in the US and enhance the reputation of MLS globally.

Image Credit: Getty

Mas recounts the extensive efforts, including discussions with Messi's father and assistance from co-owner David Beckham and MLS broadcaster Apple, to secure the deal.

Image Credit: Getty

Apple is believed to be contributing to Messi's salary, estimated at $50-60 million per year, partially funded by subscriptions from fans paying to watch MLS

Image Credit: Getty

Despite Miami's current low standing in the MLS Eastern Conference, Messi is expected to be the standout star upon his debut.

Image Credit: Getty

Mas envisions a post-football career for Messi similar to that of David Beckham or the basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Image Credit: Getty

Martino expresses excitement about Messi's arrival and believes it will contribute to the growth and improvement of MLS.