Ansu Fati to be Barcelona's next No.9? Xavi predicts future of 'special player'

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ending their horrific run of three straight defeats at Camp Nou, Barcelona registered a 2-1 win over Real Mallorca in their La Liga clash on Sunday, which also the return of Ansu Fati after three and a half months.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Top scorer Memphis Depay netted Barca's first goal and when Sergio Busquets doubled their lead in the second half, coach Xavi Hernandez thought it was a good time to send Fati in for his first minutes since he was injured away at Athletic Bilbao in January.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mallorca wrestled their way back in the game with a goal from Antonio Raillo. However, their fightback was not enough to stop the Catalan club from moving to second in the La Liga table.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following this win, Xavi stated the win was very important and added, "Three points are crucial for us to continue and qualify for Champions League next season. Good feelings today. I am satisfied because the team played, not excellent, but a good game." Watch: Barcelona boss talks about crucial win over Mallorca

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Barcelona boss revealed his long term plans for Ansu Fati, who marked his return after following a carefully monitored recovery programme from persistent knee and hamstring problems.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“I am very happy with him. He’s made an effort to be ready for the final stretch of the season. He makes a difference, he’s special, but we must take care of him. I’ve tested him out as a No.9 because I think he has to play in the penalty area," Xavi stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"He’s a special player, who scores goals. They hit him accidentally and go in. I see him more as a No.9, than a winger. He doesn’t have the pace or physical ability back yet, but he’s happy," the Barcelona boss added.

Image Credit: Getty Images