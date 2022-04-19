Is Lewandowski Real Madrid's Plan B if PSG's Mbappe slips through their fingers?

Real Madrid could wound Barcelona's summer transfer plans and make a play for wantaway Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if a deal for Kylian Mbappe collapses.

Football transfers are filled with several twists and turns, and it now appears that Real Madrid could hamper arch-rivals Barcelona's summer transfer plans. Reports suggest that Los Blancos could make a play for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if their deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe collapses. The La Liga giants are gunning to secure a stellar attacking signing ahead of the next season, and it could very well come at the expense of their fiercest rivals. Also read: Hakimi wants 'friend' Mbappe to stay at PSG; will the Real Madrid target oblige?

According to Sport, the Poland international has demanded a contract extension until 2025 at Bayern Munich. However, the Bundesliga leaders are only willing to offer Lewandowski one more year. As a result, talks between the striker and the club have come to a standstill, with reports suggesting the 33-year-old wants to be part of the Spanish league.

Bayern Munich is desperately trying to renew the 33-year-old star striker's contract, which will expire in 2023 but will not breach their salary limit. However, if both parties fail to reach an agreement following a meeting likely to take place this week, Barcelona will then find themselves staring at a 'huge opportunity' to pursue the Polish striker. Also read: Will Lewandowski move to Barcelona? Bayern Munich CEO Kahn gives strongest response

According to reports, the Catalan club are not in a position to spend more than 33.1 million pounds to seal Lewandowski's signature at the end of the season. Hence, it remains to be seen if Lewandowski will accept these terms, given he is at the prime of his career.

However, if Xavi Hernandez's side fails to sign the Poland international, arch-rivals Real Madrid could steal Lewandowski from under Barcelona's nose and recruit one of the best strikers in Europe. The Bayern Munich star won the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021, but Lewandowski missing out on the Ballon d'Or 2021 to Lionel Messi was widely disputed.

Irrespective of the awards he has or has not grabbed, the Polish striker's numbers in Germany and European competition continue to be staggering. In this season alone, Lewandowski has scored 32 Bundesliga and 13 UEFA Champions League goals. These numbers indicate why Real Madrid is reportedly eyeing Lewandowski, should the free transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappe slips through their fingers in July.

Amid rumours that PSG is offering the 23-year-old Frenchman a mouth-watering deal to extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes, Lewandowski's move to Santiago Bernabeu could genuinely be on the cards. Also, football pundits have expressed surprise over Barcelona eyeing the Bayern striker, given that Xavi Hernandez has already signed Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since becoming the manager.

