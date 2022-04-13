Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Lewandowski move to Barcelona? Bayern Munich CEO Kahn gives strongest response

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    A late equaliser from substitute Samuel Chukwueze helped Villarreal draw 1-1 with Bayern Munich and book the semifinals after moving 2-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sending a strong message to Barcelona, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn squashed all reports that legendary striker Robert Lewandowski is set to move to Camp Nou this summer. Kahn said the Poland international will "definitely" be with the Bavarian organisation in 2022-23 and added that it would be crazy to think otherwise.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We definitely have Robert with us for another season. We know what we have in him, and we're relaxed about it. Apparently, there's a competition out there: 'Who will tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski? Talks will continue. We're not crazy and are [not] discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals with us every season," Kahn told Amazon Prime.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Polish is enjoying another standout season at Bayern Munich, surpassing 30 league goals for the third straight campaign. After being controversially snubbed for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Lewandowski has shown little signs of slowing down. He's scored 47 goals in all competitions and delivered four assists as Bayern Munich has taken a commanding lead in the Bundesliga title race.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Oliver Kahn's comments came on the sidelines of Villarreal's 1-1 draw with the Bundesliga giants and booked their semifinals berth after moving 2-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead on the night to level the tie on aggregate after Villarreal's 1-0 first-leg win, and extra time loomed until Samuel Chukwueze struck. Unai Emery's Villarreal continued their remarkable European run, having also surprised Juventus in the last 16 with a 3-0 win in Turin. The result means Bayern Munich exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals for the second year running.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Bayern Munich CEO Kahn, however, is not going to throw a fit over the shocking Champions League exit. The legendary goalkeeper simply wants to focus on the positives and move forward. "Of course, it's always disappointing when you concede a goal just before the end. We could have made it 2-0 before. You can't really blame the team. They tried everything. There aren't many more uncomfortable teams to play against than Villarreal," Kahn said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "You can hardly show more will than what the team showed today. We were eliminated in the quarterfinals, but we won't burst into tears now. We have another opportunity next year and will try to use it. We will now focus on the league and throw everything into it," the Bayern Munich CEO added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Villarreal is into the semifinals for the first time since 2006. They will play either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four. The English side takes a 3-1 lead into Wednesday's second leg at Anfield. "We suffered against Juventus, we suffered against Bayern, but we are now in the semifinals. Now we can dream of going even further," said Villarreal captain Raul Albiol, the man-of-the-match in Munich.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Bayern forward Thomas Mueller said, "It is extremely bitter that we concede a goal despite this performance. We pressed, pressed, pressed, and there was no way we were going to concede a goal."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'We'll be back stronger': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a game!': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai ends its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    tennis 'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit snt

    'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    Recent Stories

    FIR registered against Eshwarappa, his aides in Santosh suicide case; offers to resign, summoned by CM-dnm

    FIR registered against Eshwarappa, his aides in Santosh suicide case; offers to resign, summoned by CM

    Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch) RBA

    Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch)

    football 'We'll be back stronger': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a game!': Spirited Chelsea wins hearts despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid

    Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it RBA

    Beast star Pooja Hegde 9 bikini pictures that will sets internet on fire; don't miss it

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training: DGCA - adt

    90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training : DGCA

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon