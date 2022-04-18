Hakimi wants 'friend' Mbappe to stay at PSG; will the Real Madrid target oblige?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain continued its march towards a record-equalling 10th French title when goals by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe earned it a 2-1 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

    At 23, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe continues to leave football enthusiasts stunned. The star striker scored another goal for the Ligue 1 giants after teammate Neymar's opener in their 2-1 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. Following this win, PSG's right-back Achraf Hakimi stated that he hoped his 'friend' Mbappe would remain at Le Parc des Princes, but added that if the Frenchman chooses to move to Real Madrid, he would stand by the striker's decision.

    "My relationship with Mbappe? It has been spontaneous. From the day I arrived, when you meet someone like him, your age, with the same personality, the same character. We are two children. Everything is fluid. It is natural," Achraf told Telefoot after PSG sealed a win, putting them on 74 points in the Ligue 1 table.

    "Mbappe is one of the best in the world, and he is my friend. I want him to stay here. He knows it. He will decide what he thinks is best for his career. And I will support him," the PSG star added.

    Mbappe, whose contract with PSG comes to an end this summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the Los Blancos. However, reports have suggested the 23-year-old striker could turn down an offer from his childhood dream club and choose not to move to Santiago Bernabeu as the clock ticks down.

    According to Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 leaders have produced a three-point plan they hope will see Mbappe stay put. PSG is reportedly willing to get rid of Neymar to ensure the Frenchman is their talisman. The duo both arrived in the summer transfer window of 2017, with Neymar coming from Barcelona and Mbappe from Monaco. The Ligue 1 giants believe that allowing the 23-year-old star to have the spotlight all to himself can ensure the striker stays at Le Parc des Princes.

    Secondly, PSG is reportedly ready to make signings to please Mbappe and convince him of their project. Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is one player mentioned, with the 22-year-old widely expected to leave Monte Carlo for a new challenge. And Manchester United's Paul Pogba is also a potential PSG target, with his current deal at Old Trafford due to expire at the end of the season.

    Thirdly, PSG could even offer Mbappe the captaincy. The Frenchman was given the armband for the closing stages of their recent 6-1 win over Clermont Foot, where he notched a hat-trick. How current skipper Marquinhos would feel about giving up the role is unclear. And what ultimately happens remains to be seen.

    Real Madrid has reportedly put funds aside to go on Mbappe's salary, with Florentino Perez eager to bring the striker to Spain. However, PSG is doing everything to keep hold of their prized asset, who has scored 32 goals from 40 appearances this season.

