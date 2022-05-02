Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Bayern's Lewandowski moving to Camp Nou? Barcelona chief Alemany gives key update

    First Published May 2, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's contract at Bayern Munich expires next summer and he has been heavily linked to a move to Barcelona.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Considered one of the best strikers in European football, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski's future hangs in the balance as the Polish star's contract expires next summer. While reports suggest that Barcelona are keen to sign the 33-year-old, the club's sporting director Mateu Alemany has given a crucial update on the striker's chances of a move to Camp Nou.

    Also read: Ansu Fati to be Barcelona's next No.9? Xavi predicts future of 'special player'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alemany has insisted that Barcelona have not held talks with Lewandowski, who has netted the most away goals in Bundesliga with 18 strikes this season, about a possible transfer to the Catalan club this summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We don't talk about meetings, nor do I like to discuss negotiation processes. The only thing I can say is that a meeting (with Jorge Mendes or Lewandowski) did not take place. We don't talk about players with a contract. If there is ever any interest in a player, we talk directly to the club," Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany said via Diario AS. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Poland international's form has been top-notch this season. Having scored 49 goals in just 44 matches this season, Lewandowski has taken his total goal haul for Bayern Munich to 343 strikes with two more games remaining in this year's campaign.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Alemany claimed that both Ousmane Dembele and youngster Gavi were keen to sign contract extensions with Barcelona. The club's sporting director, however, added that Barca has to be 'strict' on their wage budget given their dire financial situation in the last two years. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Both of them have shown their will to continue. However, we have limits and we have to be strict on salary issues. Everyone knows how FFP impacts us. We have to adapt to reality and sometimes is not easy," Alemany concluded.

