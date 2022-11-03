Ronaldo sends powerful message ahead of Man United's clash against Real Sociedad

Manchester United and Real Sociedad will battle it out for the top spot in their Europa League group when they face each other at the Anoeta Stadium on Thursday night. The question on everyone's mind is - will Cristiano Ronaldo feature in the starting XI of the team?

All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag on Thursday to see if the Manchester United boss starts with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial Europa League clash against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain. While the Red Devils come into the battle for the top spot in Group E after a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham United, Real Sociedad will hope to change their fortunes after a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis.

Ahead of the Europa League clash, Ronaldo worked hard on his fitness levels at the Aon Training Complex in Carrington. The Portuguese talisman, who has had a rough season under Ten Hag, would be hoping to continue being part of the playing XI. It will be interesting to see if the Dutchman continues to put his faith in the 37-year-old legend despite the drama surrounding his potential transfer in January.

However, an unfazed Ronaldo is focused more on Thursday's crucial Europa League clash than what's being written about his future at Old Trafford in the media worldwide. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to send a powerful message to his teammates and fans ahead of the clash against Real Sociedad.

"Back to Spain, with the mind always set on winning and our full focus on getting the first place in our group. Let's go, Devils! We are United," wrote Ronaldo on the social media platform. The Portuguese superstar also shared a photograph of himself smiling during a training session, which would be an encouraging sign for Manchester United supporters.

