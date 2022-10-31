Is Qatar World Cup 2022 on Marcus Rashford's mine? Man United star speaks up after return to form

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has not appeared for England since missing the penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, notched up his 100th goal for the Red Devils on Sunday.

Despite his timely return to form, Marcus Rashford insists that the World Cup finals are not currently on his radar. The Englishman scored his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday. The 25-year-old star hasn't played for the Three Lions since missing a spot kick in the penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford's magnificent first-half header, his sixth in all competitions this season, clinched a 1-0 home victory over West Ham to keep United in the hunt for a top-four finish in Premier League. He now seems to be back to his former form.

However, when asked if the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar was on his mind, England forward said, "Not at the minute. I'm concentrating on the next game. We have to try and keep winning games here. We've got two more league games before the World Cup; if we win those two games, we'll stay in (contention for) the top four, so that's what I'm focused on."

Rashford, who has 46 caps for England, was not part of Gareth Southgate's last two squads, most recently due to injury woes. However, his confidence and return to form have been restored under United's new boss Erik ten Hag.

"I just think the energy is a lot different," the forward said. "That's the biggest thing. The energy is more positive. Within the whole team and at the training ground, for me that is the biggest thing. I just want it to keep going really and keep enjoying it. If we're winning games, I'm sure that will happen," Rashford added.

Since losing 6-3 to Manchester City earlier this month, United has gone unbeaten in eight games across all competitions. United is one point behind Newcastle in fourth place with a game still to play.

"It's been enjoyable. I think we've improved gradually, and we'll hopefully keep doing that. Knowing the manager, he's not one to let us rest on anything; he'll make sure we keep pushing ourselves and pushing each other to keep improving," Rashford said.

After Sunday's victory, Ten Hag claimed that his request to Rashford to improve his heading when the player initially arrived at Old Trafford in April was finally bearing fruit. The Englishman added, "Yeah, definitely. Getting into the areas is one thing, but the technique and the desire and wanting to get your head on the end of it that's what I've been working on. It's nice to get a couple of goals out of that."