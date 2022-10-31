Rashford's celebration after scoring 100th Man United goal brings back young Ronaldo memories

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday as the Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash. And the Englishman celebrated this feat the same way as iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo did when he scored his 100th goal for the club in 2008 against Stoke City.

At Old Trafford on Sunday, Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 in their Premier League clash thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford, who now has 100 goals for the club. Christian Eriksen's cross was headed in by the Englishman in the first half, giving him a century of goals for his boyhood team. And the 25-year-old forward celebrated this feat the same way legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo did when he scored his 100th goal for the Red Devils in 2008 against Stoke City.

After finding the back of the net in the 38th minute of the clash, Rashford's teammates joined him to celebrate his 100th club goal feat. The England international held one finger up and made two zeros with his other hand to signify 100.

In the six and a half years after he made his Manchester United debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, Rashford has travelled quite a distance. Although the Englishman's journey has not always been easy, getting 100 goals for one of the top football clubs in the world is a fantastic accomplishment.

Manchester United fans love every moment as Rashford's 100th goal celebration brought back memories of a young Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman had scored his 100th goal for the Red Devils on November 15, 2008, in their Premier League clash against Stoke City at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils beat the visiting team 5-0, and the now five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 2 goals in the clash. The other goals were scored by Michael Carrick, Dimitar Berbatov and Danny Welbeck.

In the past, Rashford has openly spoken about how Ronaldo has been an inspiration for him throughout his career. "The thing that is a massive eye-opener for me now is I remember when he first came his talent was arguably one of the biggest talents that we've seen at United for a long time," he once told the club's official website.

"To have him and Wayne [Rooney] in the same team was amazing when you look back. But how he (Ronaldo) sustained his career and even improved year after year is amazing. People don't do that at his age, usually heading towards the end of their career, and their level starts going down a little bit, but he's just gone up and up and up," Rashford added.

Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag described Rashford as 'a great player' and when asked if the Englishman would become an elite player of the club, the Dutchman said, "I think he is already." One must note the 25-year-old forward is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2009 to reach the goalscoring landmark.

