Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashford's celebration after scoring 100th Man United goal brings back young Ronaldo memories

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday as the Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash. And the Englishman celebrated this feat the same way as iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo did when he scored his 100th goal for the club in 2008 against Stoke City.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At Old Trafford on Sunday, Manchester United defeated West Ham 1-0 in their Premier League clash thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford, who now has 100 goals for the club. Christian Eriksen's cross was headed in by the Englishman in the first half, giving him a century of goals for his boyhood team. And the 25-year-old forward celebrated this feat the same way legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo did when he scored his 100th goal for the Red Devils in 2008 against Stoke City.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After finding the back of the net in the 38th minute of the clash, Rashford's teammates joined him to celebrate his 100th club goal feat. The England international held one finger up and made two zeros with his other hand to signify 100.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the six and a half years after he made his Manchester United debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, Rashford has travelled quite a distance. Although the Englishman's journey has not always been easy, getting 100 goals for one of the top football clubs in the world is a fantastic accomplishment.

    WATCH: Rashford brings back memories of young Ronaldo with celebration of 100th club goal

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United fans love every moment as Rashford's 100th goal celebration brought back memories of a young Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman had scored his 100th goal for the Red Devils on November 15, 2008, in their Premier League clash against Stoke City at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils beat the visiting team 5-0, and the now five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 2 goals in the clash. The other goals were scored by Michael Carrick, Dimitar Berbatov and Danny Welbeck.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the past, Rashford has openly spoken about how Ronaldo has been an inspiration for him throughout his career. "The thing that is a massive eye-opener for me now is I remember when he first came his talent was arguably one of the biggest talents that we've seen at United for a long time," he once told the club's official website.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in gym wear

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "To have him and Wayne [Rooney] in the same team was amazing when you look back. But how he (Ronaldo) sustained his career and even improved year after year is amazing. People don't do that at his age, usually heading towards the end of their career, and their level starts going down a little bit, but he's just gone up and up and up," Rashford added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, United boss Erik ten Hag described Rashford as 'a great player' and when asked if the Englishman would become an elite player of the club, the Dutchman said, "I think he is already." One must note the 25-year-old forward is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2009 to reach the goalscoring landmark.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Before you're 25, to score 100 goals, I think you're already there, but he won't be satisfied with that. In the end, it's about how many trophies you win with your club, and I think he (Rashford) can develop his game even more. When you see he made two headers (in the game), for instance, and we have worked a lot on that. I notified him from the start his heading had to improve, and he worked on that, and you can see what's happening. Also, mentally, he's much more consistent and reliable and resilient. I'm really happy with the progress. For me, he's already massive, a great player, but there's still a lot of room for improvement, and where it ends, I don't know, but it will be a fantastic career, I'm sure," Ten Hag concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli irked by privacy invasion after hotel staff posts his room video online-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

    football EPL english premier league 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Manchester United goal against West Ham United; David de Gea praises-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs NEUFC: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets; go on top of the table in Group 2 snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor - adt

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them sur

    Dealing with negative thoughts? Here are some ways to avoid them

    Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse gcw

    'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa BOLD bedroom romance with Pawan Singh is a must watch to rid of Monday blues RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s BOLD bedroom romance with Pawan Singh is a must-watch to rid of Monday blues

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon Report gcw

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon