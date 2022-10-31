'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham

A spirited performance from Manchester United, underpinned by some goalkeeping heroics, helped the Red Devils secure a 1-0 victory against West Ham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. And legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo cherished the moment and praised the team for putting up such a brilliant show.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On a night Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag brought legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo back into the starting line-up, Marcus Rashford grabbed the headlines. The English forward scored his 100th club goal to help the Red Devils secure a 1-0 win against West Ham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. And the Portuguese talisman only had praise for his teammates. Also read: Rashford's celebration after scoring 100th Man United goal brings back young Ronaldo memories

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, who was in the news after refusing to come on as a substitute and storming down the tunnel during Manchester United's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur a few days ago, seems to have mended ties with Ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or was axed from the Red Devils' trip to Chelsea last weekend but made a comeback into the squad in their Europa League clash against FC Sheriff earlier this week. The 37-year-old legend scored his 701st goal during the clash at Old Trafford as the team secured a 3-0 win against the visitors. The goal boosted the Portugal icon's confidence and seemed to have gained the United boss's trust.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Although Ronaldo did not get his name on the goalscoring sheet on Sunday, the Portuguese talisman did not stop himself from praising his teammates after a stellar display at the Theatre of Dreams. "3 important points 💪🏽#WellDoneLads" wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Instagram, in words that will be a massive boost to the team. Also read: EPL 2022-23: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man United goal; David de Gea praises

Image Credit: Getty Images

CR7 fans quickly responded to Ronaldo's latest post, with several lauding the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The iconic striker's words will relieve several Manchester United fans as it shows that the legend is in a better headspace after being given more game time by Ten Hag.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United boss also heaped praises on Rashford and goalkeeper David de Gea after they secured a 1-0 victory against the Hammers. The Dutchman claimed that the Englishman is already among the club's elite and added, "Before you're 25, to score 100 goals, I think you're already there, but he won't be satisfied with that. In the end, it's about how many trophies you win with your club, and I think he can develop his game even more." WATCH: Rashford brings back memories of young Ronaldo with celebration of 100th club goal

Image Credit: Getty Images