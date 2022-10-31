Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    A spirited performance from Manchester United, underpinned by some goalkeeping heroics, helped the Red Devils secure a 1-0 victory against West Ham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. And legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo cherished the moment and praised the team for putting up such a brilliant show.

    On a night Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag brought legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo back into the starting line-up, Marcus Rashford grabbed the headlines. The English forward scored his 100th club goal to help the Red Devils secure a 1-0 win against West Ham in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. And the Portuguese talisman only had praise for his teammates.

    Ronaldo, who was in the news after refusing to come on as a substitute and storming down the tunnel during Manchester United's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur a few days ago, seems to have mended ties with Ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or was axed from the Red Devils' trip to Chelsea last weekend but made a comeback into the squad in their Europa League clash against FC Sheriff earlier this week. The 37-year-old legend scored his 701st goal during the clash at Old Trafford as the team secured a 3-0 win against the visitors. The goal boosted the Portugal icon's confidence and seemed to have gained the United boss's trust.

    Although Ronaldo did not get his name on the goalscoring sheet on Sunday, the Portuguese talisman did not stop himself from praising his teammates after a stellar display at the Theatre of Dreams. "3 important points 💪🏽#WellDoneLads" wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Instagram, in words that will be a massive boost to the team.

    CR7 fans quickly responded to Ronaldo's latest post, with several lauding the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The iconic striker's words will relieve several Manchester United fans as it shows that the legend is in a better headspace after being given more game time by Ten Hag. 

    The United boss also heaped praises on Rashford and goalkeeper David de Gea after they secured a 1-0 victory against the Hammers. The Dutchman claimed that the Englishman is already among the club's elite and added, "Before you're 25, to score 100 goals, I think you're already there, but he won't be satisfied with that. In the end, it's about how many trophies you win with your club, and I think he can develop his game even more."

    The Red Devils' next game will be on Thursday when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League and on Sunday when they will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Given Rashford's prolific form, it will be interesting to see if the Dutchman continues to put his faith in Ronaldo and include the legendary striker in the starting XI of the upcoming clashes.

