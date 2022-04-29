Europa League: Attack on 2 German broadcasters during West Ham vs Frankfurt tie sparks outrage

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is claimed that German broadcasters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier were attacked during West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt while they were on air.

    Hours after two German broadcasters were allegedly attacked during West Ham's Europa League semi-final first leg encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium on Thursday, the Hammers have launched an investigation into these claims.

    Reports stated that during the clash, German broadcasters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for a station called Hessischer Rundfunk, was allegedly attacked after West Ham's Michail Antonio had pulled the team level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat. The Hammers say any fan identified will be given an indefinite ban.

    Broadcaster Hofmeister tweeted on Thursday night, "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

    A West Ham spokesperson said, "The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender. In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police. They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour."

    West Ham was beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the last-four clash, with Frankfurt taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff. Antonio equalised for David Moyes' side mid-way through the first half, but Daichi Kamada put the German side back in front after half-time.

    The Hammers were inches away from a last-gasp equaliser, but Jarrod Bowen's acrobatic effort could only come off the bar - leaving Moyes' side with a deficit to overcome in next Thursday's second leg in Germany.

    Meanwhile, several enraged fans took to Twitter to express their views over the alleged attack. Journalist Delme Parfitt said, "Absolutely appalling. Don't just condemn it @WestHam, make your media area more secure."

    "So loads of trouble at West Ham last night, their fans even attacked a German radio commentary team live on air, barely a whisper about it in the news today. If this was Liverpool fans it would be front page news," stated another user.

    ESPN football commentator, Ian Darke, said, "Reported attack on German radio commentators at West Ham is despicable and unforgivable. Vast majority as good as gold but always a few idiots out there."

    "West Ham fans attack a German radio commentator as he broadcasts a Frankfurt goal in tonight's semi-final. Football can raise your spirits like the sight of Villarreal fans savoring their game at Anfield last night. It can also deeply sicken you as in this case. Despicable," Men in Blazers' Twitter handle wrote.

    Some fans also linked West Ham's behaviour to its defender Kurt Zouma's infamous cat-kicking incident. "West Ham, the club famous for kicking cats around have now assaulted German Sport Reporters, awful club🤦‍♂️ #EintrachtFrankfurt," stated one user.

